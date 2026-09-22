Atlanta Horror Film Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Atlanta Horror Film Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary October 1-4, 2026, at 7 Stages Theatre in Atlanta’s Little 5 Points neighborhood.

This year’s festival will feature 96 films during four days of live screenings, including independent horror features and 11 themed short film programs. Filmmakers and cast members from several selections are expected to attend.

The festival extends beyond the theater with special events throughout Little 5 Points, including filmmaker mixers, after parties each night and a Saturday Horror Crawl through the neighborhood. The crawl leads into an evening horror comedy screening at 7 Stages and is free and open to the public.

The Horror Crawl will stop at several Little 5 Points businesses before ending at Java Lords, next door to 7 Stages. Festival screenings continue throughout the weekend.

Atlanta Horror was founded in 2006 and is part of the Atlanta Film Series, which is celebrating 25 years of presenting independent film in Atlanta in 2026. A separate online selection of horror films will be available following the live festival.

EVENT DETAILS

Atlanta Horror Film Festival

October 1-4, 2026

7 Stages Theatre

Little 5 Points, Atlanta, Georgia

Schedule and tickets AtlantaHorror.com

Online films HorrorFest.tv

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