Atlanta’s Female-Led Team Brings the American Revolution’s Forgotten Women to Life in Immersive Audio Drama

Everyone knows George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Almost no one knows the women who rode through the night to warn the militia, spied for Washington under the codename Agent 355 or wore a soldier’s uniform to fight in the Continental Army.

An Atlanta-based, female-led team at Beautifully Flawed Productions, in partnership with the nonprofit The Women In My World, set out to change that. The result is working.

“Defiant Ones: The American Revolution’s Bravest Women” is a fully released, eight-part immersive audio drama that brings history’s most overlooked heroines to life with cinematic sound design, an original orchestral score and Dolby Atmos mixing. Since its launch this summer, the series has been heard in more than 54 countries and has drawn more than 2.1 million impressions.

The production employed more than 60 cast and crew, half of them based in Georgia, and features Alex Kendrick, Rachel Hendrix, Shari Rigby, Jonathan Stoddard, Julia Reilly, Allison Bailey and many more.

The eight episodes

Each episode centers on a woman whose role in the Revolution has gone largely untold:

Abigail Adams, who urged the founders to “Remember the Ladies”

Prudence Wright, militia leader

Phillis Wheatley, poet

Deborah Sampson, soldier

Penelope Barker, organizer

Two Kettles Together, Oneida warrior

Sybil Ludington, teen rider

Agent 355, the still-mysterious spy

By the numbers

Heard in more than 54 countries

More than 2.1 million impressions

More than 60 cast and crew employed, half based in Georgia

Now expanding into companion novelettes for schools, book clubs and families

Original soundtrack now available

Where to listen

All eight episodes are available to binge now at The Washington Times or wherever listeners get their podcasts. Companion novelettes are rolling out on Amazon.

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