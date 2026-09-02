Atlanta’s Pretty as a Penny Productions Announces Hairspray as Inaugural Show

Pretty as a Penny Productions (PaaPP), a nonprofit theatre company committed to accessible arts education and high-quality Broadway-style entertainment, proudly announces its debut production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray.” The production runs Oct. 2-24, 2026, at the Lawrenceville Arts Center, located at 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. This vibrant production marks a deeply personal and inspiring milestone for the burgeoning Atlanta arts organization.

Directed by Jono Davis and Candy McLellan with choreography by Annabelle Rose, and music direction by Imani Quiñones, “Hairspray” transports audiences back to 1962 Baltimore. The story follows Tracy Turnblad, a delightfully optimistic teenager with a passion for dance who wins a spot on the popular local television program, “The Corny Collins Show.” Overnight, Tracy transforms from an outsider into a celebrity, utilizing her newfound platform to champion racial integration, acceptance, and body positivity.

Beyond its high-energy choreography and iconic soundtrack, this inaugural production carries profound emotional resonance for founder Charlotte Banks. The company itself is named in loving memory of Banks’ late dog, Penny Lou: a companion named after the iconic “Hairspray” character Penny Pingleton.

“Selecting ‘Hairspray’ as our inaugural show felt meant to be,” says Founder and Owner Charlotte Banks. Serving as the company’s creative lead, Banks is honored to bring that vision to life both behind the scenes and on stage as Penny Pingleton.

“Penny Lou was by my side through everything, including earning my musical theatre degree. When she passed away suddenly earlier this year, it felt impossible to move forward, but continuing this work has given me a way to keep her memory alive. ‘Hairspray,’ at its core, is a story about acceptance and radical love— themes that remind me of my connection with Penny and that our cast and creative team beautifully bring to the stage.” Banks Adds.

The production showcases a diverse cast of local and regional talent from across the country, featuring Darci Ann Combs-Garibay as Tracy Turnblad, Douglas McGeoch as Edna Turnblad, Layla Alyce as Motormouth Maybelle, Leo Thomasian as Link Larkin, and KeVon J. Vernon as Seaweed J. Stubbs. Together, the ensemble delivers a joyful celebration of unity that directly mirrors the company’s core mission: empowering artists and serving the wider community through accessible, uplifting performing arts.

Ticketing & Information: Tickets are available now. Visit lvilleartscenter.com/eventer/hairspray to purchase.

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