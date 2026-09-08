Behind the Runway: How to Protect Your Fashion Brand

By Maia Botero, Hall Booth Smith PC, attorney for creators, brands, founders and talent.

Fashion is often associated with what we see: the collection, the campaign, the designs, and the creative vision coming to life on the runway. But building a fashion brand involves more than creating what the world will see. Behind the runway are legal decisions that can shape what a designer owns, what they can protect, and how they can capitalize on the brand as it grows.

Fashion occupies an unusual place in intellectual property law because some elements central to a designer’s creative vision are not always protected in the way a designer might expect. Understanding those limitations can help designers identify what they can protect and where to focus their efforts as they build their brand.

Start With What Fashion Law Actually Protects.

A designer may spend months developing the silhouette, construction, and details of a garment, but an original clothing design is not necessarily protected by copyright. Because clothing serves a functional purpose, U.S. copyright law generally treats it as a “useful article.” As a result, copyright typically does not protect the garment’s overall cut, shape, or silhouette, even when the design is original.

That does not mean the creative elements within the design are necessarily left unprotected. Original textile prints, illustrations, graphics, and certain artistic features incorporated into a garment may qualify for copyright protection if they can be identified separately from the clothing and would qualify for copyright protection on their own.

For designers, the key is understanding the distinction between the garment itself and the creative elements incorporated into it. Protecting a collection is rarely about one form of intellectual property. It is about identifying what can be protected and choosing the right protection for each piece.

When Design Protection Is Limited, Protect the Brand.

When a designer cannot always protect the garment as a whole, the name and identity consumers associate with it become even more important.

Trademark law protects the brand names, logos, and other source identifiers that help consumers recognize and distinguish one fashion label from another. As a brand grows, these identifiers can become some of its most valuable assets. Before investing significantly in a name, developing a brand identity, or launching a collection, designers should consider trademark protection early. This includes conducting clearance to determine whether a proposed name or logo conflicts with existing marks and evaluating whether the mark is capable of federal registration.

A brand’s visual identity may also become protectable. Trade dress can potentially protect distinctive, nonfunctional features of a product or its packaging when consumers come to associate those features with a particular source. A signature element may begin as a creative choice but, over time, become part of how consumers recognize the brand itself.

The question is not only, “What will make this collection beautiful?” but also, “What will make someone know this is mine?”

Protect the Creative Work Around the Collection

Bringing a collection to market often involves creative work from more than the designer alone. Photographers may shoot the campaign, artists may create original prints or graphics, and models may appear in imagery used to promote the collection. Each of those relationships can raise questions about who owns the resulting work and how the brand can use it.

If a freelance photographer shoots a campaign or an artist develops an original textile print, paying for the work does not necessarily transfer the copyright to the brand. Written agreements should clearly establish who owns the creative work and what rights the brand has to use it.

Those rights can become increasingly important as the brand grows. Campaign imagery, artwork, or graphics created for one collection may later be used across a website, social media, advertising, retail materials, or future campaigns. Addressing ownership and usage rights from the beginning can help avoid limitations on how the brand uses its own creative assets later.

Navigating Fashion Collaborations

As a fashion brand grows, collaborations with other brands, retailers, and companies can create opportunities to reach new audiences and expand into new markets. Whether it is a capsule collection, a licensing arrangement, or a co-branded product, the agreement behind the collaboration should clearly define how the partnership will work.

Designers should consider how their brand name and trademarks may be used, who has approval over the products and marketing, how compensation will be structured, and whether either party is restricted from entering similar partnerships. The agreement should also address what happens when the collaboration ends, including how long products can continue to be sold and when the parties must stop using each other’s intellectual property.

Defining these terms before the collaboration launches can help designers maintain control over their brand while taking advantage of opportunities to grow it.

Behind the Runway

As a designer’s vision grows beyond a collection and into a brand, understanding what gives that brand value, what makes it distinctive, and how to protect it becomes increasingly important. Not every aspect of a designer’s creative vision will receive the same legal protection. Identifying what can be protected, establishing ownership of the creative work surrounding a collection, and defining rights when others become involved can help designers protect the value of what they are building as the brand grows.

The runway may be where the world first discovers a designer, but what happens behind the runway can help determine how far the brand goes.

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