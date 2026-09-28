Buckhead Luxury Real Estate and Georgia’s Creative Economy

By Debra Johnston

As summer winds down, Atlanta luxury real estate has just delivered two defining sales for Atlanta luxury real estate. It is also an important reminder that the market at its highest level is often larger than the public record suggests. In Tuxedo Park, 3603 Knollwood Drive closed July 27 for $13.8 million after being offered at $14.5 million. Then, on September 3, 375 Blackland Road sold privately for $18.6 million, the second-highest recorded residential sale in metro Atlanta history.

The Blackland Road transaction is especially revealing. Because the property was never exposed to the open market, it demonstrates the strength of trusted relationships and carefully cultivated private networks. At this level, access, discretion and an advisor’s ability to connect the right people can be as valuable as traditional marketing. The estate’s acreage, privacy and architectural presence also reinforce what I continue to see across Buckhead, Tuxedo Park, Paces neighborhood and Chastain Park. The exceptional buyers will act decisively for properties that offer irreplaceable land, design quality and a true sense of retreat.

These neighborhoods remain among Atlanta’s most compelling places to live because they offer something increasingly rare. These neighborhoods offer a residential setting with mature landscapes, architectural distinction and proximity to the city’s business, cultural and entertainment centers. Chastain Park adds an unmatched lifestyle component, while Tuxedo Park continues to establish the ceiling for Atlanta’s trophy-home market. While the Paces neighborhood offers 1- and 2-acre minimum property zoning requirements. The broader Buckhead market benefits from both, attracting executives, entrepreneurs, entertainers and creative professionals who want privacy without leaving the center of Atlanta.

That connection to Georgia’s entertainment industry should not be overlooked. Film and television production supports far more than soundstages. It creates income for crews, designers, builders, caterers, hospitality businesses and countless local vendors. It also brings producers, actors and executives who lease, purchase and invest in homes throughout metro Atlanta. When production slows, the effect reaches restaurants, small businesses and residential real estate.

Georgia reported 280 productions and approximately $2 billion in direct production spending for fiscal year 2026. The number of projects improved modestly, but spending remained near a decade low and far below the $4.4 billion peak reached in 2022. Meanwhile, other states and international markets are competing aggressively for this business.

Georgia has taken a constructive step by restoring a stand-alone postproduction tax credit. The next priority should be passage of thoughtful, competitive legislation that expands opportunity for independent filmmakers, preserves dependable incentives and encourages more of the creative process, from filming through editing, to remain in Georgia. House Bill 1125, which would add qualifying independent filmmakers to the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act, deserves serious consideration.

Luxury real estate and film may appear to be separate industries, but both depend on confidence, investment and Georgia’s ability to attract exceptional talent. The recent Buckhead sales show what happens when people believe in Atlanta’s long-term value. Our policy decisions should inspire that same confidence in the filmmakers, crews and creative companies deciding where their next story will be made.

Debra Johnston is one of Georgia’s leading luxury real estate professionals specializing in the entertainment and music industries. For years, she has advised production executives, producers, directors and entertainment professionals relocating to or investing in Georgia, helping clients find primary residences, second homes and executive housing throughout the state. She also works closely with productions to identify distinctive luxury properties for cast housing and executive accommodations, while maintaining deep knowledge of exceptional estates and unique locations that may be suitable for film and television production.

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