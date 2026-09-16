CineFi, the first digital credit union for entertainment professionals, launches new member offer with Atlanta Film Society

CineFi, the first fully digital credit union serving television, motion picture, music, gaming, content creation and influencer professionals in Atlanta, is launching a new member promotion designed to help Georgia creatives build stronger financial foundations while supporting the organizations that help the state’s creative economy thrive.

Starting today and through Dec. 31, 2026, eligible participants who open a CineFi checking account with a minimum deposit of $250, maintain the funds on deposit for 60 days and meet all promotional requirements will receive a $100 account bonus.

“Georgia’s creative community is filled with talented people who often have to manage unpredictable income while building careers they’re passionate about,” said Daniel Arita, senior vice president of CineFi. “We’re excited to provide tools that help creators build financial stability while also supporting organizations like the Atlanta Film Society that have spent decades developing and championing filmmakers throughout the state.”

CineFi is also supporting the Atlanta Film Society through this partnership, reinforcing its commitment to organizations that educate, connect and advocate for Georgia’s filmmaking community.

The promotion launches in Georgia Entertainment’s Indie Spotlight newsletter, which reaches independent filmmakers, crew and creative professionals across the state. Readers can sign up at www.cinefi.com/AFS and must enter promo code AFS2026 to qualify.

“Every dollar that reaches us goes back out into classrooms, screenings and the festival itself,” said Christopher Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Society. “What I appreciate about this partnership is that a filmmaker does not have to choose between taking care of their own finances and supporting the community that supports them. They do both in the same step.”

CineFi was built for people whose income arrives in bursts rather than on a traditional 9-to-5 schedule. The platform offers premium financial products featuring round-up savings on debit card purchases, high-yield checking and savings accounts, direct deposits up to two days early, no account fees, access to more than 33,000 surcharge-free ATMs and ATM surcharge rebates. It draws on more than 50 years of entertainment industry experience at First Entertainment Credit Union.

The Atlanta Film Society is a membership-based 501(c)(3) arts nonprofit with a mission to lead the community, locally and worldwide, in creative and cultural discovery through the moving image. Each spring, it presents the Atlanta Film Festival, one of a small number of Academy Award-qualifying festivals in the country, meaning a winning short film in eligible categories can go directly into Oscar consideration. Year-round, the organization runs classes, workshops, member screenings and education programs for Georgia filmmakers.

“Georgia Entertainment covers this industry every day, and the through line is always the same. Independent creators carry enormous risk with very little infrastructure behind them,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment and a member of the Atlanta Film Society board. “Bringing CineFi and ATLFS together in our Indie Spotlight newsletter is exactly the kind of thing we want our platform to do.”

CineFi is a division of First Entertainment Credit Union, federally insured by NCUA. Membership eligibility rules apply. See www.cinefi.com/AFS for full details.

Georgia Insider is now open. Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

Start your journey today. Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.

Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter. Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.