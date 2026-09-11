Cobb International Film Festival Celebrates Indie Filmmakers

Long Shot Productions Ltd., in partnership with the East Coast Talent Agency and the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, recently concluded the 12th Annual Cobb International Film Festival on historic Marietta Square. What began more than a decade ago as a modest, one-day local showcase has grown into one of the Southeast’s premier annual gatherings for independent filmmakers, actors, and cinema executives.

This year’s festival brought together a diverse selection of talent, with local Atlanta creators sharing the spotlight alongside international filmmakers. Among the standout local honorees was the Atlanta-produced film UNVEIL, a multi-award winner at this year’s event.

“The Cobb International Film Festival is a deeply welcoming experience for independent creators,” said Leslie Hardeman, writer, director, and producer of UNVEIL. “It provides an invaluable platform to showcase our work to local audiences and industry peers.”

Another highlight of the festival was Brannu: The Urban Horseman, winner of the African American Film Award. The documentary explores identity, resilience, heritage, and the modern evolution of tradition.

“To have that story embraced by a festival audience makes the journey all the more gratifying,” said Atlanta-based filmmaker Adelin Gasana. “The festival provided a beautiful gathering place for artists and audiences whose diverse voices remind us why cinema matters.”

This year’s event introduced a new award to honor women filmmakers and annually recognize Atlanta actor, Candace M. Lee, who recently died of a sudden and unexpected illness. The 2026 Candace M. Lee Winner in Film Award was given to Sleepyhead, produced by Madison Hoover, Atlanta, Georgia.

Festival organizers emphasized the event’s dedication to cultivating Georgia’s boomingentertainment ecosystem. “The importance of this festival to Atlanta’s local indie filmmakers cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Richard Tavernaro, executive director of the festival. “We maintain a fierce commitment to amplifying Southern storytellers and connecting local talent with global audiences.”

Local stunt performers were also recognized during the ceremony. Joshua Romeo of Woodstock, Georgia, received the Best Stunt Performance award for his short film Korak.

“The cast and crew of Korak were almost entirely local Atlanta stunt performers,” said Romeo. “It was incredible to screen our project one town over from my home with our team in the audience.

A complete list of winners across all 38 categories is available at: https://www.cobbfilmfestival.com/awards. Notable award recipients include:

Best International Short Film: The Creature’s Coda (Auckland, New Zealand)

Best International Feature: Vertices (San Salvador, El Salvador)

Best Local Film: Turn Off (Atlanta, Georgia)

Veterans in Film Award & Best Supporting Actor in a Short: Worst Day Ever (Atlanta, Georgia)

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