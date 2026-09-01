Discover Dunwoody Relocates to High Street in the Heart of the Perimeter

Discover Dunwoody has signed a new lease for office space at High Street, a mixed-use development in the heart of the Perimeter. The move places the organization alongside the restaurants, retail, and experiences it works to promote.

High Street is built around walkability and transit access, with wide sidewalks, outdoor gathering areas, water features, an events plaza, and connections to GA-400, I-285, and the Dunwoody MARTA station. Its first phase includes approximately 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 600 apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft office space, and 222,000 square feet of existing office space connected by a central park.

Discover Dunwoody’s new office will be steps from High Street tenants including Puttshack, The Hampton Social, Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Velvet Taco, Nando’s PERi-PERi, and the newly opening Varuni Napoli.

The new office will also include a dedicated podcast studio, home to Dunwoody Dialogues, Discover Dunwoody’s community broadcast program. The studio will be available to community partners, local businesses, and organizations — expanding the show’s reach and providing a shared space for community broadcasting.

High Street is owned and developed by GID, a real estate investor, operator, developer, and fiduciary with more than 60 years in the industry and over $33 billion in assets under management.

Discover Dunwoody will join a business community at High Street that includes TriNet, an HR solutions company that selected High Street for its newest Atlanta regional office. TriNet is expected to occupy approximately 150,000 square feet and bring hundreds of jobs to Dunwoody over the next five years.

Other office components at High Street include existing Class A office space, newly delivered loft office space, and additional office opportunities planned as part of the district’s full buildout.

“High Street represents exactly the kind of energy, accessibility, and destination appeal that makes Dunwoody special,” said Ray Ezelle, CEO and President of Discover Dunwoody. “As we continue to tell Dunwoody’s story to visitors, meeting planners, business travelers, and residents, being located in the center of this exciting development gives us a front-row seat to the city’s continued growth. We are thrilled to make High Street our new home and to be surrounded by the restaurants, attractions, retailers, and public spaces that are helping define Dunwoody’s next chapter.”

“Perimeter continues to solidify its place as a premier destination for business and community life, and Discover Dunwoody’s decision to relocate to High Street is a strong vote of confidence in that vision,” said Ann Hanlon, Executive Director of the Perimeter Community Improvement District and Chair of the Board for Discover Dunwoody. “It’s a smart, strategic move putting

Dunwoody’s official destination marketing organization right in the heart of High Street, alongside the very restaurants, shops and experiences they work every day to promote, making it that much easier to collaborate, tell Dunwoody’s story and welcome visitors to the district.”

Discover Dunwoody expressed appreciation for its current location at Sterling Properties, managed by the Simpson Group, and continues to view it as a strong option for businesses seeking office space in Dunwoody.

“We have valued our time at Sterling Properties and appreciate the professionalism and partnership of the Simpson Group. Our interactions with the security desk, engineering, and leasing office have been terrific,” said Mark Galvin, Chief Marketing and Operating Officer of Discover Dunwoody. “This move is about aligning our office presence with a new phase of opportunity, while recognizing that Sterling Properties remains an excellent location and an important part of Dunwoody’s business landscape.”

Discover Dunwoody also thanks Tim Wright of Cushman & Wakefield for his work negotiating the lease with GID and JLL, the property management company at High Street.

The relocation reflects Discover Dunwoody’s commitment to being present in the places and communities it promotes. High Street is part of the continued growth of Dunwoody as a destination for visitors, businesses, and residents. The move is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

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