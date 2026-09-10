Dragon Con 2026 recap with images

Dragon Con is Georgia’s largest multimedia convention focusing on pop culture such as Dungeons & Dragons, anime, webcomics and media. Multiple hotels across Atlanta host panels to meet creators and artists of your favourite TV shows and movies, and to meet voice actors of famous media like: Nathan Fillion (Firefly, The Rookie) Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Resident Alien) Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things) Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks) Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) Tom Welling (Smallville) Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica, Blade Runner) Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) Gina Torres (Firefly, Suits) Anson Mount and Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Dragon Con is not only just about meeting famous creators or celebrities it’s always about the local talent in Georgia from the famous Dragon Con parade that airs on LIVE TV amassing over thousands of people showcasing their groups and organisation and amazing cosplays.

Notably local content creator of Georgia Trevohn Garner also known as @tevohnthetitan is a local content creator celebrity with 297k followers on instagram and 407k followers on TikTok. I personally have known him from, the past conventions and he bring so many creators together from skits and instagram reels. He is a fantastic young Black man leading the charge for all local cosplayers, offering a loud voice of joy and positivity here in Georgia. This is the kind of content creator we want to see out of Georgia, people who bring life and community to all types of fandoms and media.

Dragon Con is always about showcasing talented cosplayers in live cosplay tournaments and panels for attendees. This also includes fan photoshoots where groups of the same fandom will meet up for large scale photo ops and meet ups, this can range from “One Piece” the Anime, Marvel and DC, to even within the marvel universe for just X-Men photos.

Dragon Con 2026 had over 75,000 attendees over Labour Day weekend and continues to grow every year. It’s the largest convention in the state and we look forward to next year to see what amazing celebrities cosplayers and local Georgia talent will bring to Dragon Con.

This is why Georgia is a thriving place; not only do local communities benefit, but people from all over the world travel here to visit this only in Georgia Convention, bringing more business to local communities, hotels, restaurants, local food chains and Airbnb. Georgia is proud to be the birthplace of Dragon Con as it celebrates its 40th year anniversary here in Georgia, continuing to grow its numbers every year thus bringing more work and people to discover Georgia.

Dragon Con 2026 was held at the five downtown Atlanta hotels: Marriott Marquis, Hyatt Regency, Hilton, Courtland Grand, and Westin, Sept. 3 -7, 2026

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