Federal film and TV production incentive would drive economic and jobs boost for U.S.

A jobs and economic opportunity study by Olsberg•SPI, commissioned by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in support of the work endorsed by the U.S. Film & TV Production Coalition, found that a first-of-its-kind federal film and television production incentive that increases the share of global film and TV productions made in America would deliver significant benefits for the U.S. economy.

MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin unveiled the study showing the effects and highlighting how an incentive would help the U.S. capture a significant share of global production and add 143,500 total full time equivalent (FTE) jobs annually across the country.

At a virtual press conference today, Rivkin joined Special Ambassador to Hollywood Jon Voight, Rep. Brian Jack (R-GA), Rep. Laura Friedman (D-CA), Directors Guild of America’s (DGA) Thomas Schlamme, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees’ (IATSE) Matthew D. Loeb, International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ (IBT) Sean M. O’Brien, and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ (SAG-AFTRA) Sean Astin in urging Congress to enact this historic incentive and invest in the creative economy.

“The entertainment industry that I love is in dire straits, with productions running to Canada and overseas due to the tax advantages offered to producers,” said Hollywood Ambassador Jon Voight. “Along with Steven Paul and Scott Karol and our coalition, we have proposed a federal tax credit that would level the playing field and bring productions back to America immediately.”

“A federal incentive would be a gamechanger for our industry,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO, Motion Picture Association. “This study tells us that we can bring more opportunities to life for people in all 50 states who bring great stories to life — the casts and crews, the set builders, construction workers, truck drivers, caterers, and more. That’s precisely what’s bringing President Trump, Republicans and Democrats in Congress, studios and unions and all of us together: the need to leave a positive and enduring imprint on American creativity and America’s economy.”

Members of the new coalition officially formed today were also present, including Hollywood Ambassador Jon Voight, Association of Talent Agents, CreativeFuture, Coalition for American Production (USACAP), Directors Guild of America (DGA), FilmUSA, Future Film Coalition, Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), LIUNA (Laborers International Union of North America), Motion Picture Association (MPA), National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA), NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, Producers Guild of America (PGA), Producers United, Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Television Academy, Writers Guild of America (WGA) – West, and WGA – East.

Recognizing that this industry supports good jobs with high wages and contributes to local communities, 65 countries have built their own incentive programs to attract film and television productions away from the United States. A federal tax incentive would level the playing field for the United States and help keep American stories made in America.

“My Congressional District is home to Trilith Studios, and I proudly represent the craftsmen, electricians, and carpenters who work hard to create movies that inspire generations of Americans,“ said Rep. Brian Jack. “Study after study has demonstrated that Americans film production delivers substantial economic benefits to communities across our country by creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and generating millions of dollars in local economic activity. I applaud President Trump’s leadership in calling for a legislative solution to bring film production back to the United States, and I look forward to working with him and my colleagues in Congress to achieve this important goal.”

“Sixty-five countries have decided it’s worth competing for film and television production. The United States hasn’t, and too many Americans have lost their jobs because of it,” said Rep. Laura Friedman. “Every production that goes overseas takes electricians, carpenters, drivers, and small business revenue with it. A national film tax credit will create more than 140,000 American jobs in all fifty states and nearly $250 billion in economic activity. That’s a commonsense, bipartisan fix, and I’ll keep working to get it done.”

The study’s economic model is based on an illustrative assumption of American share of projected global production reaching 65%, informed by historical data and recent budget analysis, and transferable tax credits with 20% on qualifying labor expenditures and forecasts spend from 2027 – 2035, derived from a reported industry proposal. The results highlight how the U.S. economy could gain:

$249.1 billion in total gross value added contribution from 2027 to 2035, reflecting impacts across the whole U.S. economy

An average of 143,500 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) total jobs supported annually, across the country

$133.1 billion of additional total labor income from 2027 to 2035

$125.3 billion in additional production expenditures from 2027 to 203

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