Federal Film Incentive Update: Press conference indicates bipartisan momentum

On September 15, the U.S. Film and Television Production Coalition joined congressional leaders and representatives from the Motion Picture Association, Teamsters, IATSE, DGA and SAG-AFTRA for a national press conference focused on efforts to establish a federal film and television production incentive. Rep. Brian Jack of Georgia and Rep. Laura Friedman of California highlighted the bipartisan effort, while MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin presented findings from a new Olsberg•SPI study examining the potential economic impact of a national incentive across all 50 states.

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Topics discussed included:

Creating a federal production incentive designed to make the United States more competitive with countries offering national film and television incentives.

designed to make the United States more competitive with countries offering national film and television incentives. Bringing production and jobs back to the U.S. , including opportunities for crew members, craftspeople, technicians and the many local businesses that support production.

, including opportunities for crew members, craftspeople, technicians and the many local businesses that support production. The economic impact of production , with the new study projecting significant potential job creation and economic activity nationwide if a federal incentive is enacted.

, with the new study projecting significant potential job creation and economic activity nationwide if a federal incentive is enacted. The role of state production programs , including Georgia’s established production infrastructure, and how state incentives could work alongside a federal program to compete internationally.

, including Georgia’s established production infrastructure, and how state incentives could work alongside a federal program to compete internationally. Bipartisan momentum in Washington , with Jack and Friedman working together on legislation and industry and labor organizations forming a broad coalition in support of congressional action.

, with Jack and Friedman working together on legislation and industry and labor organizations forming a broad coalition in support of congressional action. Timing and next steps, as legislation continues to be developed with supporters pushing for action that could influence production decisions for projects beginning in 2027.

The discussion follows President Donald Trump’s August 31 call for Congress to develop a federal production incentive, which the Motion Picture Association subsequently endorsed as a way to increase U.S. competitiveness and production activity across the country.

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