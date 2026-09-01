Frances Valentine and SCAD Celebrate Mary Tyler Moore’s Legacy With “The Mary Experience” in Atlanta

Frances Valentine and The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will bring the remarkable legacy of Mary Tyler Moore to life with The Mary Experience, an immersive exhibition celebrating her groundbreaking career, iconic personal style, and enduring advocacy. Open at SCAD Film Studios in Atlanta from September 24 – 25, the experience will take visitors beyond the screen to explore the woman whose influence helped shape television, fashion, and the lives of generations of women to come.

Blending fashion, television, and storytelling, “The Mary Experience” will celebrate the many dimensions of Mary Tyler Moore’s legacy while offering an exclusive first look at the upcoming Frances Valentine x Mary Tyler Moore collection. Inspired by Moore’s unforgettable on-screen wardrobe and personal style, the collection will also carry her legacy of advocacy forward, with 20% of net proceeds benefiting the Mary Tyler Moore Vision Initiative.

The exhibition will unfold across three themes: “Mary, The Icon,” “Mary, The Inspiration,” and “Mary, The Legacy” by using artifacts from Moore’s personal collection and career to tell the story of the woman behind the icon and her enduring impact as a cultural trailblazer. Visitors will see pieces from Moore’s personal closet, including the original Tam O’Shanter worn in the opening credits of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, alongside awards, scripts featuring her handwritten notes, photographs, and other personal memorabilia. Archival clips from her groundbreaking television career will bring these objects to life, offering a look at Moore’s evolution from beloved actress to trailblazing television executive, producer, and advocate while highlighting the influence she had on generations of women who followed.

The exhibition will also honor Moore’s decades-long advocacy for people living with diabetes and the work that continues in her name through the Mary Tyler Moore Vision Initiative, founded by her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, to address diabetes-related vision loss and blindness, a complication Moore experienced firsthand.

Bringing Moore’s iconic legacy into the present, the exhibition will feature “Be A Mary,” an interactive LED volume experience designed by SCAD alumnus Jesse Winter (B.F.A., visual effects, 2025). Visitors will be invited to recreate the famous opening credits of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, complete with the iconic Tam toss, and receive a video of their moment to share.

The exhibit will culminate in a pop-up of the Frances Valentine x Mary Tyler Moore collection, offering visitors an exclusive first look at the collection, with the opportunity to try on pieces and place orders on-site. Most notably, Frances Valentine’s reimagining of Mary’s iconic Tam will be available for purchase at the exhibit.

“SCAD Film Studios is proud to celebrate the legendary Mary Tyler Moore with this unique, immersive experience,” said Karl Rouse, associate dean of the SCAD School of Film and Acting. “Using the advanced technology of our LED Volume stage — with an environment created by a SCAD alumnus — fans will be able to step inside and recreate the show’s iconic opening scene.”

“Mary Tyler Moore has been an inspiration to me since I was a girl,” said Elyce Arons, CEO of Frances Valentine. “Creating this exhibition to honor her legacy and share her story has been a privilege and a joy. We are so thrilled to share this with the Atlanta community, and are grateful to SCAD for being an enthusiastic host and partner.”

The Mary Experience will be open to the public at SCAD with timed entry tickets available for purchase for $15. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit both SCAD and The Mary Tyler Moore Vision initiative.

To learn more, please visit francesvalentine.com and purchase tickets on EventBrite here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mary-experience-presented-by-frances-valentine-tickets-1998818990407

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