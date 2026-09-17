Fulton County Returns to the Runway with FACEs of Fashion: “The Art of Influence”

Fulton County Arts & Culture is turning up the style as FACEs of Fashion: “The Art of Influence” returns Sunday, September 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Skillshot Media, 2470 Lindbergh Lane NE, Atlanta, GA 30324.

FACEs of Fashion: “The Art of Influence” is slated to feature a runway showcase, networking reception and hors d’oeuvres. The event is part of this year’s FACE “10 Days of Fashion,” as the initiative marks five years of advancing fashion, art, culture and education throughout Fulton County.

“As FACE celebrates five years, Fulton County is proud of the opportunities we continue to create for artists to connect, showcase their work and inspire the next generation,” said Fulton County Arts & Culture Director David Manuel. “‘The Art of Influence’ reflects the power of the arts to shape culture and leave a lasting impact on our communities.”

This year’s event will be hosted by Daphnée Duplaix and Keith D. Robinson of the Emmy nominated television series “Beyond the Gates.” The designer lineup includes Cleah Murray, Maria Olivares of Savannah College of Art and Design, Octavius Terry, Bramer Leon Stevens, Deondre Cumberbatch, Alex Holliman, Meher Stevie + Bree Reid, Aja Kink of Clark Atlanta University, Roderick McNeil of Le Fashion Lab and Sehar Hammad.

FACEs of Fashion will also spotlight emerging talent through I’m Sew Fantastic, with student designers showcasing their work on the runway. The Sinfo-Nia Youth Orchestra of Metropolitan Atlanta will provide music, while visual artists Sehar, Qinza, Dutchess Lattimore and Kasia Camon will present their interpretations of “The Art of Influence.”

Beyond the runway, Arts & Culture will recognize individuals whose contributions have helped define Atlanta’s creative and cultural landscape. This year’s honorees are Jamie Tankersley, Vice President and General Manager of Neiman Marcus Atlanta, for Fashion; Henry Cheng, Music and Artistic Director of the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra and Artistic Director of MYSO, for Art; Jo Ann Haden-Miller, Senior Director of Partnerships for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, for Culture; and B.J. Arnett, Chair of the Art & Fashion Department at Clark Atlanta University, for Education.

One of the evening’s highest honors, the 2026 Icon Award, will be presented to renowned songwriter and record producer Dallas Austin for his lasting impact on music and entertainment.

Guests are encouraged to wear fashion-forward attire and visit the Beauty Bar sponsored by Too Groovy. Free parking will be available at the MARTA station parking garage, with additional paid and street parking.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Audi Atlanta, Skillshot Media, Hall Booth Smith, Too Groovy, Georgia Entertainment, Ghost Media, Orange Barrel, Atlanta Balloon Design Company, Advanced Imaging Centers, Aligned 4 Life Wellness, The Woven Collective, Brady M. Henderson & Co., FACE and POSHE Productions.

Reserve tickets to FACEs of Fashion “Art of Influence.”

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