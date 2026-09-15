Georgia Chamber Announces New Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition Executive Director

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC), announced that Julia Boyd, CAE, has been named Executive Director of GSEC, effective Oct. 1, 2026.

Boyd brings more than a decade of experience in association management, nonprofit leadership and small business, along with a strong understanding of the role associations play in advancing Georgia’s economy and supporting industries across the state.

Her commitment to professional development and association leadership is reflected in her longstanding involvement with the Georgia Society of Association Executives (GSAE) and the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). Boyd has served on the GSAE Board of Directors and is a graduate of the 2015-16 Leadership Academy. In 2016, she earned her Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential through ASAE, a nationally recognized designation for association professionals. The following year, she received the Sharon Hunt Emerging Leader Award.

Boyd currently serves as chair-elect of the GSAE Foundation, continuing her work to strengthen Georgia’s association management community and develop future leaders.

Chris Clark, President & CEO, Georgia Chamber, said:

“Julia brings a strong combination of association leadership, and a deep commitment to serving Georgia’s business community. Her experience and understanding of how organizations can bring people together around shared goals will be valuable as GSEC continues to advocate for Georgia’s screen entertainment industry and its role in our state’s economy. We look forward to working with Julia and supporting GSEC as it builds on its momentum and strengthens opportunities for this important industry across Georgia.”

Julia Boyd, Incoming Executive Director, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, said:

“I’m honored to join GSEC as Executive Director and excited to build on the organization’s strong foundation. I look forward to working closely with our members, partners, and the Chamber to strengthen GSEC’s impact, deepen collaboration, and create new opportunities to champion and grow our industry across Georgia.”

Brennen Dicker, Executive Director, Georgia State University Creative Media Industries Institute, and 2026 Chair, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, said:

“We are very excited to welcome Julia Boyd as the new Executive Director of GSEC. Julia brings deep experience across nonprofits, associations, and small businesses, and she will be a strong leader for our organization as we build on the strong foundation GSEC has established in advocacy. We look forward to continuing our work to strengthen Georgia’s position as a premier destination for film and television production. Under Julia’s leadership, GSEC will remain focused on advancing Georgia’s film tax credit program and continuing to drive economic impact across our state.”

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