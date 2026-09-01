Georgia Entertainment Announces 2027 Creative Economy Journal Focused on Innovation in Partnership with SCADpro

Georgia Entertainment has announced its continued partnership with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and its SCADpro program to design the 2027 edition of “The Creative Economy Journal: The Innovation Issue.”

This marks the third collaboration between the organizations, building on their partnerships for the 2025 and 2026 issues. Previous editions evolved the journal’s design approach, integrating business insights with sophisticated, fashion-forward aesthetics and luxury design elements.

This year’s edition looks at the intersection of creativity and technology and how innovation powered by creativity is shaping Georgia’s economic future. The lines between entertainment, technology, sports, tourism and media are blurring. Companies, institutions and communities that understand this evolution are repositioning around it. The journal documents how that is happening and what it means for the people building what comes next.

“This edition documents a shift already underway. Creativity is no longer downstream of technology and industry. It is driving them. Every page reflects our commitment to the people building Georgia’s creative economy and to the SCADpro students who bring that story to life,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment and co-publisher of “The Creative Economy Journal.”

Launched in 2023, “The Creative Economy Journal” is an annual printed publication that examines Georgia’s creative industries and their contribution to the state’s economy while highlighting opportunities for global collaboration and emerging creative professionals.

“The journal reaches a deliberate audience. Influential Georgians, leading creators, producers, policymakers and top executives worldwide, many with personalized copies embossed with their names. It circulates around the world at places like Cannes, Sundance and the Toronto International Film Festival, reaching the people shaping the future of storytelling,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment.

“SCADpro connects our students with incredible partners like Georgia Entertainment that provide them invaluable industry experience before they graduate.” said Maken Payne, executive director of SCAD Partnerships. “The Creative Economy Journal is a globally recognized production resource, and we are proud to return for a third edition.”

“Beauty is the invitation. Someone picks up this journal because it’s stunning, then opens it and finds the ideas shaping Georgia’s future, drawn from the state’s leading thinkers. That is what a partnership with SCADpro makes possible. Our ideas, their artistry, one object people actually want to open,” said Georgia Entertainment Editor in Chief Jennifer Reynolds.

The 2027 issue will be released in December at the Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 gala.

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