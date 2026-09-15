Georgia Entertainment Wraps Toronto Activation During TIFF | The Market

Georgia Entertainment marked its third consecutive year at the Toronto International Film Festival with an expanded “From Story to Scale” series bringing together filmmakers, financiers, executives, creators and industry leaders from around the world as TIFF launched its new global content marketplace, TIFF: The Market.

The 2026 programming included a “Made in Georgia” panel and an international networking reception that brought hundreds of vetted entertainment professionals together with Georgia companies and organizations.

[See the official Toronto recap reel here]

“This was our strongest Toronto activation yet, and I think the timing had a lot to do with it,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “The launch of TIFF: The Market reflects where the business is going. Production remains incredibly important, but the conversations increasingly include intellectual property, ownership, financing, technology and how creativity becomes long-term economic value. Those conversations were happening throughout our events in Toronto and one-on-one meetings.”

Made in Georgia: Culture, Capital and Conversations

Georgia Entertainment’s “Made in Georgia” panel at Earls King St. West explored culture and capital as the industry enters a period of significant change.

Moderated by Tia Miller of Trilith Foundation, the conversation featured perspectives from Walker Dalton, executive director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission; Chelsea Spivey, vice president of new business development and production incentives at Revolution Entertainment Services; John Thomas, founding partner at Element CPAs; and Danielle Laughlin, founding attorney and CEO of Sage Business Counsel.

The discussion began with the practical realities of producing film and television in Georgia and expanded into a broader conversation about intellectual property, creativity, ownership and the economic potential of the creative industries.

Guests included the filmmakers behind “The Life and Death of Wilson Shedd,” a Georgia-filmed project making its world premiere at TIFF 2026. Special remarks were made by Chantel Francois, president of East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, the presenting partner of this year’s events.

“One of the most encouraging things about the conversation was how naturally it moved beyond production,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “Georgia has spent years building extraordinary infrastructure and expertise in film production. Now is our opportunity to use that foundation to help originate, finance and develop the intellectual property moving through the global marketplace.”

Following the panel, the rooftop opened for Georgia Entertainment’s international networking reception. Hundreds of vetted entertainment executives, producers, filmmakers, financiers and other industry professionals connected with Georgia partners representing production infrastructure, professional services, crew, locations, tourism and business resources.

“For Georgia, being present in these global marketplaces is about relationships and consistency,” Moyet said. “We want the people making decisions about projects, capital and partnerships to know the Georgia professionals who can help them execute.”

Georgia Insider Brings Leaders Around the Table

While in Toronto, Georgia Insider hosted brunch at The Fox on John, bringing together Georgia Insider executive members and partners with invited industry experts from around the world.

Designed to be intentionally intimate, the brunch created space for candid conversations about the future of entertainment, technology, intellectual property, investment and Georgia’s growing role within the global creative economy. See the private brunch recap and photos here.

Special Thanks to Our Partners

Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” Toronto activations were made possible through the support and participation of presenting partners Visit East Point and Georgia Insider alongside Film Savannah, Revolution Entertainment Services, Element CPAs, Sage Business Counsel, Trilith Foundation, Fulton Films, Explore Gwinnett, PS Atlanta, Discover Atlanta, the Rome International Film Festival and others.

[See more photos and coverage from Toronto]

Photo credits: Elise Nation and Crizz Quinn

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