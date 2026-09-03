Georgia’s venues: Driving record business travel and tourism to the state

Jenna Whitfield

Staff Writer

Georgia’s meetings and conventions sector continues to generate record-breaking numbers year after year. In 2025, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state had broken tourism records for the third consecutive year and ranked fifth in the nation for overnight visitation for the fifth consecutive year. Numbers like this cement the state’s position as a premier destination for corporate events and professional gatherings.

The robust business travel numbers contributed to what tourism officials described as a banner year for Georgia’s hospitality industry, with new venue developments and expansions across the state creating additional capacity for everything from intimate corporate retreats to massive trade shows.

Georgia’s creative workforce plays a vital role in the tourism and convention economy, providing the film crews, lighting designers, audio engineers and production specialists that capture and memorialize major gatherings. These skills not only ensure world-class documentation but also create immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences that elevate Georgia as a premier destination for events.

“Georgia is a proven host for meetings and conventions of all sizes thanks to our unmatched connectivity through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and network of local and regional airports, top-notch interstates and a variety of destinations that make visiting easy and appealing,” said Jay Markwalter, statewide tourism director for the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The economic impact extends across multiple sectors, with business travelers supporting lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation industries throughout the state. Meeting planners are increasingly drawn to Georgia’s combination of world-class venues, robust connectivity and diverse experiences that span from vibrant metropolitan areas to scenic small towns.

Major venue expansions drive growth

Several significant venue developments and renovations have positioned Georgia to capture an even larger share of the national meetings market. The most prominent is the newly expanded Savannah Convention Center, which celebrated its 25th anniversary by doubling its size and capacity.

The enhanced facility now features 200,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, complemented by a new 40,000-square-foot ballroom that joins an existing 25,000-square-foot ballroom. A new 900-space parking garage addresses a critical infrastructure need, while plans for a 400-room Signia by Hilton Savannah headquarters hotel adjacent to the convention center will provide seamless accommodation options.

Just steps from the heart of downtown Athens, Akins Ford Arena is the Classic City’s newest stage for conventions, concerts, sports tournaments and more. The 8,500-seat, state-of-the-art entertainment venue features interactive displays of the Georgia Music Collections from the University of Georgia Libraries’ memorabilia, which represents more than 200 legendary Georgia artists, immersing attendees in the local culture and creative energy.

In South Georgia, the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta completed a $1 million renovation that has significantly boosted bookings. The 47,000-square-foot facility, which includes a 4,000-square-foot conference hall and spacious exhibit space, features modernized furniture, upgraded amenities and locally inspired artwork. The center benefits from proximity to popular attractions, including Wild Adventures Theme Park and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.

Unique venues offer distinctive experiences

Georgia’s venue portfolio extends well beyond traditional convention centers, offering planners creative options that inspire memorable experiences. The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville transforms Olympic history into a meeting space, featuring 18,000 square feet of flexible areas, including a grand ballroom and a covered terrace overlooking Georgia’s largest lake.

Initially constructed for the 1996 Olympic rowing, canoeing and kayaking competitions, the venue allows groups to experience Olympic waters while providing modern meeting amenities. Gainesville’s growing culinary scene, including the “eatertainment” venue Decoy, adds appeal for visiting professionals.

At the opposite end of the elevation spectrum, Cloudland at McLemore Resort in Rising Fawn offers 20,000 square feet of event space perched atop Lookout Mountain. The facility’s two grand ballrooms, breakout rooms and outdoor areas provide panoramic views, while the 245-room resort features acclaimed golf courses, an infinity pool, a full-service spa and elevated dining options. The summer 2025 addition of The Keep, an 18-hole cliffside golf course, expands the resort’s recreational offerings.

Atlanta maintains convention leadership

Atlanta continues to anchor Georgia’s meetings industry through the Georgia World Congress Center’s Championship Campus, the largest combined convention, sports and entertainment destination in the United States. The campus encompasses the GWCC, Centennial Olympic Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

The facility drew more than 3.3 million visitors and hosted 164 events in fiscal year 2024, according to the GWCC’s latest annual report. With 1.5 million square feet of exhibit space, the GWCC ranks as the nation’s fourth-largest convention center.

The 976-room Signia by Hilton Atlanta provides more than 100,000 square feet of meeting space, including Georgia’s largest hotel ballroom. The hotel’s proximity to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the recently renovated Centennial Olympic Park creates a dynamic experience for convention attendees.

Aviation history comes alive at the newly renovated Delta Flight Museum, where 68,000 square feet of meeting space is housed in historic hangars from the 1940s. The facility showcases Delta Air Lines’ century-long evolution from crop-dusting operation to global carrier, providing a distinctive backdrop near the world’s busiest airport.

Suburban markets expand capacity

Georgia’s suburban markets are also investing heavily in meeting infrastructure needs. Duluth’s Gas South District represents a comprehensive approach, with its 118-acre multipurpose campus comprising the Gas South Convention Center, the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett, the Gas South Theater and the Gas South Arena.

The recently expanded convention center features a 90,000-square-foot exhibit hall, a 21,600-square-foot ballroom, and 23 meeting rooms, with exclusive catering provided by the award-winning Proof of the Pudding. The adjacent 348-room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett contributes 17,000 square feet of conference space and 13 meeting rooms, connected directly to the convention center.

Duluth’s appeal extends beyond meeting facilities to include two Michelin-recognized restaurants, Masterpiece and Snackboxe Bistro, as well as shopping, arts venues and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Industry outlook remains strong

Tourism industry leaders express confidence in the continued growth of Georgia’s meetings sector, citing the state’s strategic investments in infrastructure and the development of unique venues.

“We are preparing to welcome the world to Georgia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and this alone will bring new travelers and opportunities to our state,” Markwalter said. “This exposure, paired with our marketing efforts, will deliver new meetings and convention business across the state, and these venues will help our communities attract visitors whose dollars support their local economies and small businesses.”

The combination of traditional convention centers, resort properties and distinctive venues positions Georgia to serve the evolving needs of meeting planners seeking both functional space and memorable experiences for their attendees.

For more information about meetings and conventions in Georgia, visit exploregeorgia.org/meetings or contact local convention and visitors bureaus throughout the state.

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.

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