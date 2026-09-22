Created in Columbus Event Launched in Partnership with Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Columus Ahead

Event debuts Oct. 22 at The PATIO at the Springer Opera House, spotlighting local, regional and statewide creatives alongside the businesses servicing the region’s entertainment industry.

The Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Columbus Ahead, in partnership with Georgia Entertainment, will host the inaugural Created in Columbus on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, from 6 to 8:00p.m. The event will take place at The PATIO — the Pierce Anderson Theatre in the Outdoors — the Springer Opera House’s outdoor venue in downtown Columbus.

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“Created in Columbus” honors the creatives making their living in the region — artists, filmmakers, musicians, performers, writers and independent producers — alongside the local businesses and professionals whose work makes their creative output possible. The evening will also serve as a recruiting moment, amplifying Columbus to decision-makers across Georgia and beyond who are looking for unique locations, capable partners and communities investing seriously in their creative sectors.

“Columbus has spent years building something real in its creative and entertainment community, and the businesses and professionals behind that work deserve to be recognized and connected,” said Jansen Tidmore, president and CEO of the Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber and Columbus Ahead are proud to present ‘Created in Columbus’ as a statement that the creative industries are a serious part of our region’s future — for the businesses we’re growing, the talent we’re attracting and the story we’re telling to the rest of Georgia and the world.”

The evening will be held at The PATIO, the Springer Opera House’s outdoor venue completed in 2026 and named for longtime artistic director Paul Pierce and Springer Theatre Academy founder Ron Anderson. The space was born out of the Springer’s celebrated 2021 outdoor theatre festival, which drew approximately 10,000 attendees during the pandemic and inspired the theatre to make outdoor programming permanent.

“Columbus is where Georgia’s creative economy shows its full range,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “The artists, filmmakers, musicians and makers building livelihoods here are exactly the story Georgia should be telling. ‘Created in Columbus’ puts that story in one place, and puts it in front of the people who most need to see it.”

Programming for the evening will feature Columbus-rooted creatives in conversation with statewide industry leaders, along with local business spotlights and a live performance moment. Attendees will include leading local business owners, elected officials and entertainment executives from Georgia and beyond.

“The strength of an evening like this is the room,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment and co-founder of Navigate Georgia. “We’ve spent years bringing Georgia’s creative and business communities together for events that turn conversations into partnerships. ‘Created in Columbus’ will do exactly that.”

“Created in Columbus” is presented by the Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Columbus Ahead in partnership with Georgia Entertainment, with additional support organizations to be announced.

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