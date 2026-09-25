Indie Spotlight Fills Assembly Studios as Filmmakers Call for Georgia’s “Next Level”: Recap, Photos, Reel

On Sept. 23, Georgia Entertainment and Universal Production Services, with Discover Dunwoody, presented the inaugural Indie Spotlight inside The Jewel Box at Assembly Studios. The evening brought together independent filmmakers, studio leadership and industry partners for a program focused on the creators driving Georgia’s independent work.

Official reel

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“The theme of the night was taking this state to the next level,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We are not short on passion. We have that in abundance. What’s next is evolving an ecosystem that aligns public and private entities to fund and support the development of local intellectual property, providing a foundation for the future.”

Kelly Murphy, director of client and production services at Universal Production Services, moderated a panel with independent film executives Lauren Spaulding, Jason Winn and Anthony Short. The conversation moved quickly from craft to structure and profit. Producer Autumn Bailey Ford; Chris Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Society; and Mark Galvin, chief marketing officer of Discover Dunwoody, were among those who also shared remarks.

Guests also celebrated the launch of a new member promotion from CineFi, the first fully digital credit union serving television, motion picture, music, gaming, content creation and influencer professionals in Atlanta. The promotion that supports the Atlanta Film Society is designed to help Georgia creatives build stronger financial foundations while supporting the organizations that help the state’s creative economy thrive.

Alongside the event, Discover Dunwoody hosted a familiarization tour for a dozen filmmakers whose credits total more than $100 million in production work. The group experienced Southern hospitality firsthand at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, minutes from Assembly Studios. The following day, they toured the Dunwoody area, reviewing filming locations and world-class accommodations.

“We’re grateful to Universal Production Services, Discover Dunwoody, CineFi and every partner who continues to rally behind this community,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “Their support is what makes this possible. We are committed to keeping the spotlight on indie creators and providing opportunities for connection and collaboration in Georgia.”

While this event focused on independent film, the Indie Spotlight series is built to serve all indie creators and entrepreneurs. Future events in the series will widen the lens across the creative spectrum, including fashion, gaming, music, design, culinary and beyond.

Indie Spotlight was presented by Discover Dunwoody and Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios, alongside partners CineFi, Hall Booth Smith, ABS Payroll, Cobb International Film Festival and others.

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