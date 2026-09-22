Paramount May Overdeliver On Settlement Terms With 36-Film 2027 Slate

California Attorney General Rob Bonta can rest easy: A merged Paramount Warner Bros Discovery would already account for 36 movies on the release schedule for 2027.

Note, that’s an organic number of theatrical releases that were always set to happen even before the union of the storied studios came together with Monday’s settlement announcement. As for 2028, the combined entity currently accounts for 25 theatrical releases, hence another five titles are needed to meet the state AGs’ agreed-upon settlement term of 30 films in the merger’s first two years of existence. That should be easy: it’s still early, and awards-season fare often gets dated later rather than sooner.

Read more at Deadline

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