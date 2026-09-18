Reimagine Opens Applications for Fall 2026 EMERGE Apprenticeship Programs

Reimagine, an education and workforce development organization investing in the next generation of creative leaders, today announced that applications are now open for its Fall 2026 EMERGE apprenticeship programs. The free programs equip emerging creatives ages 16–24 with hands-on training, industry mentorship, and pathways to paid work in the media and entertainment industries.

This fall, Reimagine is running three pre-apprentice programs, each leading to apprenticeship and job placement opportunities:

Digital Storytelling and New Media — Track I (Beginner): An introduction to nonfiction storytelling across journalism, social media, marketing, content creation, and documentary filmmaking, taught in partnership with the Poynter Institute.

An introduction to nonfiction storytelling across journalism, social media, marketing, content creation, and documentary filmmaking, taught in partnership with the Poynter Institute. Sound and Audio — Track II (Intermediate): An advanced, hands-on program in field recording, audio capture, and sound design, culminating in a full season of Reimagine’s Embrace the Mess podcast.

An advanced, hands-on program in field recording, audio capture, and sound design, culminating in a full season of Reimagine’s Embrace the Mess podcast. Post Production — Track II (Intermediate): A 10-week course in editing, color grading, and motion graphics, culminating in Adobe Premiere certification.

All programs kick off in October and wrap by the end of the year. Through the EMERGE model, participants build a professional portfolio and network, gain access to professional filmmaking equipment and instruction taught by actively working industry professionals, receive six months of one-on-one mentorship, and earn opportunities for paid, on-the-job learning.

Applications for all fall programming are open now and close September 26 at midnight.Interested emerging creatives can review specific program details and apply at the link below.

Apply here: https://airtable.com/appEKwte3HDGBA49r/pagBKc6RXazIhuayJ/form

Community partners, mentors, and educators are encouraged to share the opportunity with young artists interested in pursuing a creative career. A shareable graphic with a QR code to apply is available upon request.

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