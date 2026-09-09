See you on TIFF’s Festival Street!

The Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, will relaunch Festival Street on King Street West for four days of free public programming celebrating the films, artists, organizations, and audiences that make up the world’s largest public film festival. From September 10–13, King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will welcome close to half a million people and will feature art installations, live music and DJs, free outdoor film screenings, art market, food trucks, partner activations, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to encounter filmmakers, artists, and community organizations.

It’s not too late to join Georgia Entertainment in Toronto during TIFF. RSVP here.

Feeling sporty? Come check out AFC Toronto’s booth, the city’s professional women’s soccer club, that competes in the Northern Super League, a league at the top of the Canadian soccer league system.

Score big with the WNBA’s newest — and only Canadian — team, the Toronto Tempo. Fun activities include a spin-the-wheel and pop-a-shot, with giveaways and prizes to be won!

The Festival Street Art Market returns in partnership with Toronto Film School, bringing together 10 community and arts organizations to share their work and initiatives. Participating organizations include Toronto Film School, Inside Out, Reel Asian, imagineNATIVE, Reel Canada, LATAFF, Muse Arts, Workman Arts, Regent Park Film Festival, Toronto Public Library, and new this year, the Liaison of Independent Filmmakers Toronto (LIFT).

Festival Street will also feature a series of large-scale public art installations designed to invite audiences to interact, play, and see the city in new ways. Award-winning filmmaker Naomi Jaye’s SLOW is a life-size, participatory zoetrope inspired by Jaye’s father, his Parkinson diagnosis, and his passion for amateur photography. The installation explores movement, stillness, memory, and the relationship between generations. A dance class and artist talk by Dancing with Parkinson’s and Jaye will take place in front of the installation on Friday, September 11, at 1pm.

Disco Speakers, by Matt Jones of MattCreative, brings together disco balls, speakers, and LED lighting in a larger-than-life installation. By day, its disco-tile surface reflects the sunlight; by night, integrated LEDs create dynamic, audio-reactive visualizations.

The Tree of Cinema, created exclusively for TIFF by Yury Goncharov and Alina Tacmelova, is a monumental public installation that explores cinema as a living archive of collective memory. Its steel trunk represents the structural and technological foundations of filmmaking; and the canopy of flowing film strips weaves together iconic moments from cinematic history with photographs of audiences watching, gathering, laughing, and reflecting.

Festival Street will once again become a destination for live music and DJs, with programming curated by TIFF in partnership with Canadian Music Incubator and the Toronto Downtown West BIA, with three DJ stages spinning tunes to further add to the party atmosphere. DJs include Nino Brown, Young Teesh, DEROSE, Videri, OTR, Classic Roots, BIA, DevoDLive, Cozmic Cat, DJ Kevin, Jamie-Lee Santos, Jordior, Big Sound Barbie, Prvphet Zay, DJ Shysofly, Ana Luisa, Len0x, and Paul Chin.

Cinema Park, programmed by TIFF Cinematheque and Next Wave, is once again offering free outdoor screenings for the public in David Pecaut Square. This year’s film lineup features the 95th anniversary of Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights (September 10), Michael Dowse’s The F Word (September 11), Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath’s Madagascar (September 12), Louis Leterrier’s Now You See Me (September 13), the 75th anniversary of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (September 14), the 50th anniversary of Gary Nelson’s Freaky Friday (September 15), the 40th anniversary of David Anspaugh’s Hoosiers (September 16), the 25th anniversary of Robert Rodriguez’s Spy Kids (September 17), the 55th anniversary of Mel Stuart’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (September 18), and the 45th anniversary of Jim Henson’s The Great Muppet Caper (September 19). Films will be presented with open captions and screened nightly, rain or shine, at 10pm.

Festival Street will also feature the Little Free Cinema, supported by the Downtown West BIA, a magical installation created by Bus Collective. The Little Free Cinema explores the intersections of film and architecture through a rejection of conventional cinematic space, represented in the multiplex, reinventing the spectacle of cinema as public and accessible. The curation is focused on Canadian experimental filmmakers. Featuring films by Philip Hoffman, Lindsay McIntyre, Martin Heath, and Christina Dovolis, curated by Rennie Taylor.

A major highlight will be Fellini Forever, the world’s largest privately held archive dedicated to legendary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini. Presented by Rogers, the Fellini Forever Educational Touring Museum will showcase original artifacts and rare film materials from the Fellini Forever Collection, bringing audiences an unprecedented opportunity to experience the creative legacy of one of cinema’s most influential filmmakers.

Now in its third year, the Festival Street Food Market returns as a key destination for Festival-goers, bringing together locally owned food trucks and hospitality partners including new additions Eataly, Fox on John, and GRETA. A dedicated patio will provide visitors with a place to relax, eat, and take in the energy of the street.

Want to look your best while strolling Festival Street? The TIFF Shop Pop-up is back with a brand new collection of items designed and curated in celebration of the city. Enjoy cozy hoodies, cropped tees, sleek two-tone caps, custom-made tote bags, and brand-new keepsakes like locally made soap bars, sleepmasks, earplugs, and shot glasses — all Festival essentials. Featuring Toronto’s signature skyline, the exclusive TIFF ’26 merch collection captures the vibrant energy of the city while keeping film lovers stylishly outfitted. Shop online now(open in new tab)open_in_new and in-person at the TIFF Shop Pop-up, located beside the Lightbox at 356 King Street West.

The iconic TIFF Festival Street sign has been redesigned with a bold new look and LED lighting, creating a vibrant (and no longer orange) backdrop for one of TIFF’s most beloved annual traditions: the Festival Street photo.

Toronto Animal Services will also be on hand with some of the city’s most adorable stars. Come out to meet dogs looking for their forever homes, with giveaways, snuggles, meet-and-greets, and more.

Festival Street would not be possible without the tremendous support of fellow Torontonians and the City of Toronto. To thank the City and the people who call it home, TIFF has once again partnered with the TTC to give Torontonians access to festival films. On Sunday, September 20, at 3:15pm, audiences are invited to TIFF Lightbox for a free screening of the winner of the People’s Choice Award, presented by Rogers, supported by the TTC. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on September 20 using the promotional code TIFFTTC.

TIFF 50/50 is back with 50 early bird prizes and one blockbuster jackpot to be won! Last year’s Festival jackpot winner took home a grand prize of $125,000. This raffle supports TIFF, and our mission to transform the way people see the world through film. Purchase your ticket at the 50/50 booth located near David Pecaut Square or online at tiff5050.net(open in new tab)open_in_new by September 30.

Festival Street partner activations:

Rogers Beyond the Seat – Red Carpet Experience – Rogers customers can register for front-row access to the iconic TIFF red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall. As the first stop for the Festival’s biggest stars, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity puts fans in the heart of the action, offering an unparalleled view of the glamour, excitement, and celebrity arrivals that define TIFF. Learn more about how Rogers is bringing Festival goers into the action, including the Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville, at About.Rogers.com/TIFF(open in new tab)open_in_new.

Ferrero Rocher – This September, Ferrero Rocher invites you to TIFF to celebrate the moment through film and flavour. Throughout the Festival, visit Ferrero Rocher Elevated Experiences outside the Royal Alexandra Theatre, and discover a cast of indulgent flavours inspired by iconic movie genres. Each day, a countdown builds anticipation for a surprise reveal, bringing a touch of cinematic excitement to the Festival. Along the way, guests can sample Ferrero Rocher Bars and discover the flavour that matches their cinematic taste, transforming an everyday moment of indulgence into something worthy of the spotlight. For a select few, the experience becomes even more elevated. Contest winners will enjoy exclusive rooftop access, complete with refreshments and a premium view of the red carpet.

Intrepid Travel Box Office – Experience the world, one story at a time, at the Intrepid Travel Box Office. TIFF transforms how people see the world through film — Intrepid transforms how they experience it. Together, we’re connecting curious minds and adventurous spirits through stories that inspire change, from the big screen to real life. Come and engage with global perspectives and discover new ways of seeing the world, all within the heart of Toronto. Pick up a free limited-edition Intrepid Travel tote bag, and scan the QR code at the activation for the chance to win an Intrepid trip for two to some of the world’s most inspiring destinations, including Costa Rica, Peru, Japan, or Morocco.

Korean Culture Centre Canada –Experience Korea beyond the screen at the “All About K-Culture & Travel” activation. Celebrate Korean film, culture, and travel through hands-on cultural activities, traditional Korean games, a Korea-themed photo booth, travel inspiration, delicious Korean snacks, exclusive giveaways, and a fun claw machine challenge.

Lavazza Festival Village Experience – Stop by the Lavazza Festival Village Experience for a taste of Cinema Lavazza. Snap a photo in their custom photo booth, grab a sample of their Cold Brew or Qualità Oro Ground Coffee, as well as other fun takeaways and giveaways — while supplies last.

Lavazza Red Carpet Bar on the Gala Red Carpet – Find Lavazza at a premium bar on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet, right alongside filmmakers and talent getting ready to share their World Premieres. Take a moment to savor a premium Lavazza Coffeetail while you indulge in pre-screening toasts and conversation. This experience is only available to VIP Red Carpet Experience guests and talent.

Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom — Step inside the Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom and discover a new expression of contemporary menswear. Explore the latest collection, where Italian fabrics, technical innovation, and modern tailoring come together in clothing designed for comfort, movement, and quiet confidence.

Nongshim – Festival Street visitors are invited to experience the world of Shin Ramyun through interactive activities, including product sampling, a fun buzzer challenge, and a DIY Shin Cup customization experience. Guests can enjoy tasting Shin Ramyun products, participate in engaging brand activities, create their own personalized Shin Cup, and capture memorable moments at the photo zone.

Nutella Peanut – Roll out the red carpet as Nutella® Peanut is having its Canadian premiere at TIFF. Introducing “The Snack,” a blockbuster crossover pairing the creamy taste you know with a bold new co-star: roasted peanuts. Step into the spotlight for an immersive movie premiere experience and enjoy exclusive samples, strike a pose on the red carpet with our Glambot, and enter for a chance to win exciting prizes. Join Nutella for a celebration of flavour, fun, and a blockbuster crossover you won’t want to miss.

RBC Red Carpet Gallery – One of the most coveted destinations for celebrity-spotting during TIFF, Avion Rewards members will have access to an exclusive viewing experience of the world’s biggest stars arriving to their Gala premieres on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet. The activation will feature interactive elements, including a unique photo booth experience and trivia games with exciting rewards, to enjoy every bit of time here.

Toronto Film School – Lights, camera, action! Experience Toronto Film School like never before at their TIFF Street Festival booth. Step into an immersive mini cinema and enjoy a curated showcase of outstanding student films created by the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers. Whether you’re passionate about filmmaking, acting, or screenwriting, you’ll get a glimpse of the creativity and talent that defines our community. Have questions about studying at Toronto Film School? Their Admissions team will be on site to chat about their programs, the application process, and what it’s like to turn your creative passion into a career. Drop in, catch a film, meet their team, and discover where your story could begin.

Tubi – Tubi is turning TIFF into an emotional playground with “Any Mood, For Free,” a playful, mood-sensing activation that captures how festivalgoers are feeling in the moment and matches it to the perfect watch. Aura reads, mood-tiered treats, and collectible merch are included. Whatever the mood swing, Tubi’s got something for it — 100% free.

YouTube x Variety Creator Premiere Showcase on Festival Street – Join YouTube right outside TIFF Lightbox on Festival Street for a one-day-only interactive pop-up on September 10. Step into a custom photo booth van to snap and print your Festival memories as we celebrate the inaugural Creator Premiere Showcase, presented by YouTube and TIFF, in partnership with Variety.

The 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, runs September 10–20, 2026.

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