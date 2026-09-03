September 2026: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified productions. Learn more at Georgia.org
|Beyond the Gates S3
|TV Series
|CBS
|Cowboy Hearts
|Feature Film
|Roku
|Dear Michelle
|Feature Film
|Dragonfly
|TV Series
|Amazon
|Iron Jane
|Feature Film
|Lizard Music
|Feature Film
|Amazon
|Mama June S9
|TV Reality
|WeTV
|Mosaic: Age of Intelligence
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Charging Forward
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Powering the Invisible
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Mosaic: Riverlands
|Documentary
|PBS Passport
|Portia S5
|TV Reality
|Fox
|Scooby Doo: Origins
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Something to Hide
|Feature Film
|The Big Bargain Holiday Showdown
|TV Reality
|HGTV
|The Circle S1
|TV Reality
|Hulu/Disney +
|The Mean One 2
|Feature Film
|The Spell Off Live!
|TV Reality
|Thunder Road
|TV Series
|AMC
|Tommy Karate
|Feature Film
|Untitled Feature
|Feature Film
|Sony
|Untitled Rodeo Project
|TV Series
|Starz
|Untitled Warner Bros. Series
|TV Series
|Warner Bros.
|Will Trent S5
|TV Series
|FOX
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