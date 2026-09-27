Set-Jetting: When Stories Become Economic Development

Georgia’s tourism industry meets on Jekyll Island this week against the backdrop of an $82 billion visitor economy and the expectation of another record year.

One trend worth watching is “set-jetting,” Expedia’s term for travel inspired by places first encountered in film and television. More than half of travelers say what they see on screen influences where they go, which raises an interesting question for Georgia: are we doing enough to connect the stories produced here with the communities where those stories were made?

Film and television already create immediate economic activity through crews, hotels, restaurants and local vendors. But the longer-term opportunity may be even broader. A location becomes recognizable. A town gains cultural meaning. A restaurant becomes part of a story. Creative content can become destination marketing that continues working long after production wraps.

That connection reaches beyond tourism. The same culture, restaurants, public spaces, arts and entertainment that attract visitors also help communities attract companies, retain talent and strengthen identity.

The next opportunity is making sure the stories created here continue working for Georgia long after the cameras leave.

Read the full commentary from Randy Davidson here on Georgia Insider →

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