Midtown Atlanta’s culinary scene will take center stage this fall as Taste of Atlanta presents Grand Tasting Midtown, an all-inclusive celebration of the restaurants, chefs, and sips that make Midtown one of the city’s most dynamic dining destinations. The event takes place Thursday, October 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Epicurean Atlanta 1117 West Peachtree Street, bringing together more than 25 of the area’s top restaurants for one unforgettable evening both inside and outdoors.

Guests will savor signature dishes from Midtown’s most talked-about restaurants, discover exciting new dining destinations, enjoy beloved favorites and meet the talented chefs shaping Atlanta’s culinary scene – all included with one ticket. Taking over the ninth floor of the culinary-themed hotel, Grand Tasting Midtown will transform the hotel’s ballroom and sparkling pool area into an unforgettable culinary celebration, complete with a moonlit skyline view from the open-air greenspace and live music by The Happy Hour, an Atlanta-based trio known for putting a modern spin on rock and roll.

All-inclusive VIP and General Admission tickets include:

VIP Admission includes early entry at 6 p.m. and a VIP swag bag (limit one per household).

All ticket holders receive unlimited tastes and access to multiple bars featuring local beer, wine and craft cocktail tastings.

Fun-filled, live entertainment with The Happy Hour and DJ

All attendees will enjoy voting for their favorite food, dessert and beverage. Best of awards will include: best taste, best dessert and best beverage.

All guests must be 21+ to enter and show ID. No refunds or exchanges. Strollers are not permitted.

The event takes place indoors and outdoors, rain or shine.

Ride Share preferred. Paid self parking and valet parking available at the Epicurean.

Absolutely. Since Monti is both emceeing and cooking, I’d avoid calling all three “chefs” in the opening sentence. I think this version is cleaner and actually makes the three women’s roles more compelling:

Step Inside the Culinary Theatre

One of the evening’s must-see experiences will unfold inside the Culinary Theatre at Epicurean Atlanta, where three powerhouse women from Atlanta’s culinary scene will take the stage for lively demonstrations showcasing the talent, techniques and personalities that make the city’s food scene so exciting. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Senior Editor of Food & Dining Monti Carlo will emcee the evening, bringing her signature energy and insider perspective to the chef and mixology demonstrations. Monti will also cook from her new cookbook, Spanglish, a vibrant tribute to Puerto Rican cuisine and culture. Joining her on stage are Executive Chef Andrea Montobbio, who will open ENZO Steakhouse & Bar at the Epicurean this winter, and award-winning chef and restaurateur DeeDee Niyomkul of Nan Thai Fine Dining. Guests can sign up for a seat at check-in and get an up-close look as these talented women share their culinary know-how. Before each demonstration, a Grand Tasting Midtown spirit sponsor will shake up cocktails for the audience to enjoy throughout the presentation.

A Taste of Midtown, All Under One Roof

The 2026 restaurant lineup includes; Bell Street Burritos, Boqueria, Brasserie Lundi, Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, Cupcakin’ Bake Shop, Das BBQ, Delilah’s Everyday Soul, Eclipse di Luna Restaurant & Tapas Bar, Emmy Squared, Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, Ghee Indian Kitchen, Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Ikara Flavorful Fragrance of India, Lewis Barbecue, Marcus Bar & Grille, The Melting Pot, Nan Thai Fine Dining, Snooze, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co., Woody’s Cheesesteaks and Your 3rd Spot.

Grateful to Our Sponsors

Guests will also enjoy a wide selection of local beer, craft cocktail and premium wine tastes with more than a dozen beverage tastings available throughout the evening all made possible thanks to our sponsors.

Grand Tasting Midtown is made possible through the support of its sponsors, including Epicurean Atlanta, Publix, Coca-Cola, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Smartwater, Society Insurance, Absolut., Grand Marnier, Edmond’s Honor, Leyenda De Mexico, The Macallan, Tequila Código, Cutwater, Belvedere Dirty Brew, Deep Eddy Vodka, Elijah Craig, Señorita, Rhythm, ClariVise Private Wealth, Heritage Steel, Classic Tents & Events, Prima, and Jamaica.

Media sponsors include, Rough Draft Atlanta, Atlanta InTown, Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles, Best Self, Jezebel, The Atlantan, My Midtown, Georgia Voice, Jezebel, 680 The Fan, News Talk Xtra 106.3, Smooth Jazz 101.1, Restaurant Informer, and Vue Atlanta.

The event also continues Taste of Atlanta’s commitment to giving back through its partnership with Second Helpings Atlanta, a nonprofit organization working to rescue surplus food and provide prepared meals to people experiencing food insecurity.

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