The Above & Beyond FAM Tour: Discover Dunwoody Hosts Top Entertainment Executives

When Discover Dunwoody signed on as a presenting partner of the inaugural Indie Spotlight alongside Universal Production Services, the organization built a second event aligned with the first.

Over September 23 and 24, Discover Dunwoody hosted the Above & Beyond FAM Tour — a two-day program for a dozen invited producers, directors, location and travel managers, and creative executives with near-term projects. Collectively, their credits represent more than $100 million in production spend.

Familiarization tours are standard practice in destination marketing, usually aimed at meeting planners and travel writers. Aiming one at working production executives is a different proposition.

Crews book long stays. Location scouts arrive first and come back with departments in tow. And decisions about where a production sits get made by people weighing soundstage access against hotel inventory, drive times, and whether a crew has somewhere to eat at eleven at night.

That is the case Discover Dunwoody set out to make in person and behind the gates at Assembly Studios, then across the Perimeter by trolley.

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