The Georgia Insider Online Community Launches

By Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Insider and Georgia Entertainment

This summer, we launched Georgia Insider and hosted several private events even before the online community was even finished.

The interesting part is that in many ways, we’ve been building Georgia Insider for years. We just didn’t have a name or a home for it yet.

Over the past decade, Georgia Entertainment has given us the opportunity to create an extraordinary network of executives, entrepreneurs, creators, educators, policymakers and community leaders. We’ve produced events across Georgia and traveled with our partners to Cannes, Toronto, Los Angeles and other markets around the world.

Along the way, we’ve watched relationships turn into partnerships, introductions turn into business and conversations turn into ideas that have helped move industries forward.

Georgia Insider grew naturally from that experience.

The online community is now in soft launch, giving many of those relationships and conversations another place to continue between the stories we publish and the events we produce. It allows us to create more intimate conversations and curated experiences for people across Georgia’s creative and innovation economy to find one another.

In many ways, Georgia Insider is simply another room in something we’ve been building for a decade. And we’re just beginning to see what can happen inside it.

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Georgia Insider is now open. Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

Start your journey today. Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.

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