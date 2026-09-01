‘The Other Art Fair’ Unveils 100+ Independent Artists for Inaugural October Fair

As Atlanta’s fall arts season gets underway, a new addition is joining the city’s cultural calendar. The Other Art Fair Atlanta , presented by Saatchi Art, today shared a preview of the emerging and independent artists who will exhibit at the Fair’s inaugural Atlanta edition, Oct. 1–4 at Enspire Mercantile in Grant Park.

Bringing together artists from Metro Atlanta and across Georgia and the Southeast, alongside national and international talent, The Other Art Fair will showcase more than 1,000 works of original art available to discover and purchase during the four-day event. The Atlanta debut also brings the global Fair’s signature “art reframed” approach to the Southeast, inviting attendees to experience original art outside the traditional gallery setting and connect directly with the artists behind the work.

“We had an overwhelming response to our open call, and the caliber and diversity of talent coming to Atlanta is impressive,” said Nicole Garton, Global Fair Director of The Other Art Fair. “What sets us apart is our inverted, artist-first model. While traditional fairs center around galleries, we put artists at the forefront, giving attendees the opportunity to meet them in person and discover the stories behind their work. Together with our immersive vibe — complete with live DJs, site-specific installations, and interactive pop-ups — we are offering Atlanta an accessible, high-energy environment where acquiring original art starts at just $100.”

Tickets are now on sale for Opening Night, general admission, and premium collecting experiences. The Other Art Fair opens Thursday, Oct. 1 with an Opening Night preview party featuring first access to the art and artists, live DJs, interactive installations, local food trucks and a well-stocked bar before continuing through Sunday, Oct. 4. Attendees can browse ticket tiers and secure their spot online at www.theotherartfair.com/ atlanta/tickets

Local Roots and Global Reach

The Other Art Fair Atlanta’s inaugural edition features more than 100 hand-picked independent artists from across Metro Atlanta, the broader Southeast, and major global creative capitals. Through Saatchi Art’s year-round digital marketplace, exhibiting local artists gain continuous international visibility alongside world-class cross-market talent.

A preview of 30 artworks by 15 artists (including Georgia artists) can be found HERE . The full artist roster will be announced, including:

Atlanta, Georgia, and Southeast Spotlight: The Other Art Fair Atlanta is proud to showcase an incredible roster of regional talent defining the area’s creative boom.

New Futures Program Recipients: Elevating the next generation of local talent, the Other Art Fair will underwrite exhibition space and a tailored mentorship program for one, Atlanta-based artist to join the New Futures Class of 2026. The recipient will be announced soon.

Featured International & Cross-Market Artists: Bringing a global perspective to Atlanta, the lineup includes other independent U.S. and international artists.

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