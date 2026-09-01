Watch: Don Mandrik on Why Hall Booth Smith’s Entertainment Team Works Differently

Don Mandrik, co-chair of the entertainment practice group at Hall Booth Smith, discusses how the firm’s attorneys go beyond legal advising to actively participate in the entertainment industry. He notes that team members are practicing musicians and content producers, giving the firm firsthand experience in the business they represent. Mandrik describes this hands-on approach as working “in the trenches” alongside clients rather than simply advising them from the outside.
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