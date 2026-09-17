Watch: From Atlanta to Tribeca: Elisée’s Independent Filmmaking Journey

Filmmaker Elisée discusses the whirlwind journey of his film “The Tropic Sun and His Eyes” since its premiere at the Tribeca Festival, where sold-out screenings and an added fourth showing signaled the project had struck a chord. In this conversation with Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment, Elisée reflects on why the film’s themes of generational trauma, toxic masculinity, mental health and family reconciliation resonate across cultures, even though the story is shot in Haiti and told in Haitian Creole.

Elisée traces his rapid rise as an independent filmmaker back to moving to Atlanta in 2019, when he made five short films within his first month by tapping into the city’s collaborative filmmaking community. He credits Atlanta’s culture of resourcefulness and support for giving him the confidence to pursue an international feature film while keeping his creative development rooted locally. The conversation also touches on his recent signing with management company Evoke Entertainment, a deal that grew out of a chance connection while he was shadowing a director on a television production.

Self-taught and without formal film school training, Elisée shares advice for other independent creators, encouraging them to build relationships with peers rather than waiting for validation from those further along, and to prioritize finishing their projects over seeking the perfect circumstances. He closes by discussing his next feature film and his broader mission to reshape depictions of Black and Caribbean fathers and sons through more vulnerable, loving stories.

Request an invitation to join us September 23, 2026 for Indie Spotlight @ The Jewel Box at Assembly Studios, presented by Universal Production Services & Discover Dunwoody.

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