Watch: From Color Book to AfriNova: Autumn Bailey-Ford’s Global Vision

For over a decade, independent film producer Autumn Bailey-Ford has set the standard for indie filmmaking in Atlanta while building a prolific global footprint. In this conversation with Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment, Bailey-Ford discusses her journey producing nearly 50 independent films, including Color Book, a project that premiered at Tribeca and later became a top 10 Netflix title thanks to its authentic portrayal of a Black father and representation of children with special needs.

Bailey-Ford reflects on the culture of generosity that defines Georgia’s film industry, tracing much of her own success to Get Connected, a monthly community event she launched a decade ago to support local actors and filmmakers. She discusses her growing international footprint, including her recent film Boyz Trip, shot in Cape Town, and the launch of AfriNova Entertainment Group, a new co-production studio she is building with a partner in South Africa to connect Atlanta filmmakers with global opportunities.

She also speaks about a new partnership between her company and Assembly Studios, praising its collaborative, open-door approach for independent filmmakers. Looking ahead, Bailey-Ford says she plans to shift her focus toward mentorship and education while continuing to advocate for greater access to capital across Georgia’s film industry.

Request an invitation to join us September 23, 2026 for Indie Spotlight @ The Jewel Box at Assembly Studios, presented by Universal Production Services & Discover Dunwoody.

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