Watch: Inside Universal Production Services’ Sign Shop at Assembly Atlanta

Universal Production Services’ Sign Shop at Assembly Studios Atlanta offers graphic design, printing, custom signs and prop packaging for the entertainment industry, local businesses and beyond. Onsite for productions working on the studio lot, the shop is also open to clients off lot who need a fast, convenient and cost effective source for signage and props.

Capabilities span large format printing, print and cut vinyls, CNC routing and laser cutting and engraving. The team also produces faux plaques and seals, backlits, painted and hand lettered signs, standees, banners and step and repeat walls, along with custom wallpapers, murals and wall film for stucco, brick or concrete. Additional services include prop packaging and product labels, custom props and license plates, floor and vehicle graphics with D.O.T. and magnetic signage, mounting and lamination, white ink printing, and set plans, scheduling boards and calendars.

The Universal Production Services team brings hands-on experience to every production and event, helping bring signage and prop ideas to life from concept to finished piece.

Request an invitation to join us September 23, 2026 for Indie Spotlight @ The Jewel Box at Assembly Studios, presented by Universal Production Services & Discover Dunwoody.

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