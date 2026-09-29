YidLife Crisis Returns to Atlanta for Film, Live Comedy, and Music

Montreal comedy duo YidLife Crisis returns to Atlanta on Saturday, October 17, at 8 p.m. with a film and live show at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta. Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman will present their documentary Swedishkayt: YidLife Crisis in Stockholm, perform comedy before the screening, and return to the stage for music afterward.

Best known for their award-winning Yiddish comedy web series, Batalion and Elman bring their quick wit and easy chemistry to the funny, warmhearted documentary Swedishkayt: YidLife Crisis in Stockholm. Arriving in Stockholm to put on a show, they discover a vibrant Jewish community with 250 years of history. Their lively encounters with local residents lead to one especially surprising connection: Yiddish, the language woven into their own comedy, is officially recognized as a minority language in Sweden.

Part travelogue and part comedy, the film follows two friends as they discover unfamiliar stories and unexpected connections. Its humor and themes of friendship, identity and belonging offer an inviting way into the subject for audiences of any background. No knowledge of Yiddish is needed to enjoy the film or live performance.

The duo previously joined the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival for its 2019 Closing Night presentation of Chewdaism: A Taste of Jewish Montreal. Their October appearance is part of ATL Jewish Film Presents, which brings films and visiting artists to Atlanta audiences throughout the year.

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. Tickets and event details are available at AJFF.org.

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