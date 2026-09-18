Zach Braff and Esther McGregor Highlight Reality of Addiction in Clean Hands Trailer

Zach Braff and Esther McGregor play a police officer working to get drugs off the street and his addicted daughter in their haunting new movie, Clean Hands.

Inspired by a true story, the 51-year-old Emmy nominee plays Kevin Simmers, a narcotics officer whose job becomes deeply personal as his daughter Brooke (played by Ewan McGregor’s second daughter, 24) struggles with an addiction to Percocet. The situation escalates when she turns to heroin, as seen in the first trailer, which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“Sergeant Simmers is a man balancing on the edge of two completely different worlds,” a synopsis for the film reads. “At work, Kevin is a hero drug cop cleaning up the streets of Hagerstown, Maryland which is a major stop on the ‘Heroin Highway.’ Meanwhile at home, he’s a desperate father grappling with his teenage daughter Brooke’s worsening addiction to pain meds.”

Read in full at People

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