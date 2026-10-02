29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival Unveils 2026 Lineup

The Savannah College of Art and Design’s 29th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival (Oct. 24-31) announced its 2026 lineup and panel programming. The nation’s largest university-led film festival and one of the largest of any kind in the Southeast, this eight-day celebration of cinematic excellence brings major industry luminaries — award-winning directors, writers, and actors — to Savannah alongside both professional and student filmmakers. Each year, more than 74,000 people attend, and the festival has become a distinguished stop on the road to the Academy Awards, hosting exclusive of the years’ most exciting screenings, competition films, feature films, documentaries, shorts, animated films, panel discussions, and workshops at SCAD’s historic theaters and industry-leading studio spaces.

The 2026 schedule includes Gala and Signature Screenings, Special Presentations, Professional and Student competition films, the Docs to Watch and Pixels and Pencils screening series, and the Behind Their Lens and Below the Line panel series. Over its history, the festival has screened more than 250 Academy Award-nominated films and honored nearly 225 legendary actors, directors, producers, writers, and filmmakers from around the world.

The festival is an extension of SCAD’s top-ranked School of Film and Acting, where students in film and television, acting, production design, sound design, themed entertainment design, dramatic writing, and the school’s new vocal performance program learn from and work alongside leading professionals in the entertainment industry. This year’s lineup spans genres, formats, and career-best performances, giving SCAD students a rare inside look into how the most prolific films of this year get made, marketed, and championed on the road to awards season.

“This is one of those lineups where you look at the filmmakers and performers and realize just how much incredible work is happening across the industry right now,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. “We have films from some of the world’s most distinctive talents, alongside bold work from emerging voices. What I love most is that our students get to experience it all by being in the room with these artists, hearing how the work came together, asking questions and making connections that can shape their own careers. That combination of great cinema, access and discovery is what makes SCAD and our festival such a meaningful place to experience the year in film.”

Gala & Centerpiece Screenings

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is renowned for spotlighting major award contenders, screening a multitude of studio and streamer films prior to their wider release. The festival will open Saturday, Oct. 24, with a screening of Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment’s A Talent for Murder. A24’s The Debut will screen Tuesday, Oct. 27, as the Centerpiece Gala Presentation. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the festival will close with Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine. The following 24 films have been selected for distinguished screenings:

A Talent for Murder (Bleecker Street/LD Entertainment), dir. Anton Corbijn

Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures), dir. Tony Gilroy

Being Heumann (Apple Original Films), dir. Siân Heder

Clarissa (Neon), dir. Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri

Club Kid (A24), dir. Jordan Firstman

The Debut (A24), dir. Jesse Eisenberg

Elsinore (Focus Features), dir. Simon Stone

I Play Rocky (Amazon MGM), dir. Peter Farrelly

Ink (Netflix), dir. Danny Boyle

Josephine (Sumerian Pictures), dir. Beth de Araújo

La Bola Negra (Netflix), dir. Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo

The Liberation (Bleecker Street), dir. Guy Nattiv

The Mosquito Bowl (Netflix), dir. Peter Berg

Mouse (Independent Film Company), dirs. Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York (Sony Pictures Classics), dir. Noah Segan ● Paper Tiger (Neon), dir. James Gray

Tender Loving Care (Bleecker Street), dir. Mike Leigh

Wild Horse Nine (Searchlight Pictures), dir. Martin McDonagh

Special Presentations

Get a look at buzzworthy films from the world’s leading filmmakers premiering at the festival or not yet in wide release. In previous years, these films have gone on to win Academy Awards and other prestigious accolades:

All of a Sudden (Neon), dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Bedford Park (Sony Pictures Classics), dir. Stephanie Ahn

Bitter Christmas (Sony Pictures Classics), dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Bunker (Sony Pictures Classics), dir. Florian Zeller

Coward (Mubi), dir. Lukas Dhont

Everytime (1-2 Special), dir. Sandra Wollner

Fatherland (Mubi), dir. Pawe ł Pawlikowski

Fjord (Neon), dir. Cristian Mungiu

Gentle Monster (Netflix), dir. Marie Kreutzer

Iron Boy (Sony Pictures Classics), dir. Louis Clichy

La Gradiva (1-2 Special), dir. Marine Atlan

A Long Winter (Mubi), dir. Andrew Haigh

Look Back (GKIDS), dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Minotaur (Mubi), dir. Andrey Zvyagintsev

Possible Love (Netflix), dir. Lee Chang-dong

Rose (Mubi), dir. Markus Schleinzer

Signature Screenings

The Signature Screenings series features premiere and special screenings, with some followed by Q&As with select directors, writers, actors, and producers. This year’s selection of films and series include:

Backrooms (A24), dir. Kane Parsons

Blue Heron (Janus), dir. Sophy Romvari

The Invite (A24), dir. Olivia Wilde

Long Day’s Journey Into Night (Quiver), dir. Jonathan Kent

The Matrix (Warner Bros.), dir. Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Misty Green (A24), dir. Chris Rock

The Odyssey (Universal Pictures), dir. Christopher Nolan

Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM), dir. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

SCAD Presents: A Mosquito in the Ear (Persimmon), dir. Nicola Rinciari

Sense and Sensibility (Focus Features), dir. Georgia Oakley

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Orion Pictures), dir. Bassam Tariq

Honorees

The festival will present honors to Paul Bettany (Virtuoso Award), Meghann Fahy (Spotlight in Television Award), Ethan Hawke and Sterlin Harjo (Outstanding Collaboration in Television Award), Guitarricadelafuente (Discovery Award), Helen Mirren (Legend of Entertainment Award), Julianne Moore (Icon Award), Emmy Rossum (Outstanding Achievement in Television Award), and production designer Patrice Vermette (Variety Creative Impact in Production Design Award). Additional honorees to be announced.

After Dark Screenings

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s home for late night fun and genre fare, these soon-to-be-cult-classics are selected to thrill, scare, and entertain.

Clayface (Warner Bros.), dir. James Watkins

The Cycle (Shudder), dir. Jordan Downey

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Mubi), dir. Jane Schoenbrun

Docs to Watch

The 13th annual Docs to Watch series will be accompanied by a roundtable with the directors hosted by Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter. Selected films include:

American Doctor (Watermelon), dir. Poh Si Teng

Avedon (Netflix), dir. Ron Howard

Cookie Queens (Roadside Attractions), dir. Alysa Nahmias

Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic), dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi ● The Last First: Winter K2 (Apple Original Films), dir. Amir Bar-Lev

My Undesirable Friends: Part II – Exile , dir. Julia Loktev

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon), dir. William Greaves, David Greaves

One in a Million (Frontline), dir. Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes

The Trial of Alec Baldwin (Abramorama), dir. Rory Kennedy

You Can See Everything (A24), dir. Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim

Pixels and Pencils: Top Animated Contenders

Presented in partnership with Variety, Pixels and Pencils highlights the directors behind the top animated films of the year. Showcasing a broad array of artistic avenues and animation styles, this series culminates in the directors roundtable panel, hosted by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. Selected films include:

Forgotten Island (DreamWorks/Universal Pictures), writers/dirs. Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado

Hoppers (Disney/Pixar), dir. Daniel Chong

Ray Gunn (Netflix), dir. Brad Bird

Tangles (Independent Film Company), dir. Leah Nelson

Wildwood (Laika), dir. Travis Knight

Panels

Join the SCAD Savannah Film Festival for conversations and panels with industry stars and insiders. This year’s panels include:

The Behind Their Lens series , presented in partnership with IndieWire , celebrates cinematic powerhouses who defied the odds and obstacles to bring us some of the most influential and poignant films and television series in recent years. Panels include:

○ Behind Their Lens: Directors, with panelists Beth de Araújo (Josephine), Sophy Romvari (Blue Heron), and more to be announced.

○ Behind Their Lens: Producers, with panelists Alison Owen (Back To Black), Lauren Miller Rogen (Tangles), and more to be announced.

○ Behind Their Lens: Artisans, with panelists Amy Roth (I Play Rocky, Paper Tiger), Ruth De Jong (The Odyssey), Sarah Broshar (Disclosure Day), and more to be announced.

The Below the Line series , highlighting the contributions of below-the-line talent to the art of cinema, with a focus on costume design and production design:

○ Below the Line: The Power of Casting

■ Panelists include John Papsidera (The Odyssey), Sarah Finn (Wild Horse Nine), Jessica Ronae (Elsinore), and more to be announced.

○ Below the Line: Costume Design Roundtable with Variety’s Jazz Tangcay

■ Panelists include Arianne Phillips (The Invite), Ellen Mijornick (The Odyssey), Linda Muir (Werwulf), Marci Rodgers (Michael), and Molly Rogers (The Devil Wears Prada 2).

○ Below the Line: Scoring for the Screen with the Alliance for Women Film Composers ■ In this illuminating conversation, members of the Alliance for Women Film Composers discuss their creative process, the challenges and triumphs of the industry, and the vital role composers play in bringing depth and resonance to film and television. Additional information on panelists to be announced.

The SCAD Alumni Voices panel highlights graduates of the university’s top-ranked film and television degree programs. Panelists include Annie Taylor (M.A., sound design, 2019), Alchemy Post Sound, The Bear , Widow’s Bay ; Benjamin Frisch (M.F.A., sequential art, 2011; B.F.A., sequential art, 2009), podcast producer and sound designer, Making Gay History, Critical Darlings ; Eldar Isgandarov (B.F.A., performing arts, 2024), actor, Club Kid , The Debut ; Wai Yan “Sunny” Chan (B.F.A., visual effects, 2008), facial animator, Wildwood ; and Chloe Lipp (B.F.A., film and television, 2008), visual effects artist, Stranger Things , The Mandalorian .

The World of BRZRKR – Go inside the creation of the epic comic book series BRZRKR with creators and writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt along with illustrator Ron Garney as they explore the acclaimed series’ mythology, characters, distinctive visual style, and the collaborative creative process that render its action-packed scenes in vivid color.

The Art of the Epic: Crafting The Odyssey highlights the contributions of artisans and behind the scenes talent like production designer Ruth De Jong, costume designer Ellen Mijornik, and casting director John Papsidera.

Building Arrakis and Beyond: In Conversation with Patrice Vermette peels back the curtain with Dune production designer and Variety Creative Impact in Production Design Award honoree Patrice Vermette,who will sit down with Variety’s Jazz Tangcay for a career conversation and look inside the upcoming, highly-anticipated Dune: Part Three .

A Look Inside Walt Disney Animation and Disney’s Hexed with Jared Bush – Get a special first look inside Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming animated adventure D isney’s Hexed with chief creative officer, writer and Academy Award winner, Jared Bush.

Variety’s 10 Artisans to Watch , hosted by festival media partner Variety. Participants will be announced in mid-October.

Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Panel & Awards . Breaking Big honorees to be announced separately.

Shudder Presents: The New Face of Horror spotlights rising filmmakers Alex Goyette ( Breeder ), Jordan Downey ( The Cycle ), and Micheline Pitt Norman ( V/H/S Halloween ), with moderator Angel Melanson (Shudder director of programming).

Critical Darlings — Awards Season Kick-off: LIVE! With hosts Alison Willmore ( Vulture ) and Richard Lawson ( Premiere Party )

From Red Carpets to Reels: Entertainment Journalism in the Digital Age with film journalist and host Kevin McCarthy and Gersh agent Sydnie Rowland.

The Long Game: Gersh Agents on Building Careers in Entertainment welcomes a panel of agents from Gersh, one of the largest entertainment and sports agencies in the world.

Competition Films

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival celebrates the work of established and emerging filmmakers, from feature-length films to shorts. The juried competition showcases the best of professional, animated, and student films selected from more than 2,300 entries annually. Festival jurors include Alan Khamoui (senior film executive of development, production, and acquisitions, Amazon MGM Studios), Seth Fradkoff (senior vice president of publicity, Amazon MGM Studios), Sharon Badal (vice president of filmmaker relations, Tribeca Film Festival), Ben Thompson (vice president of shorts programming, Tribeca Film Festival), Mike McNamara (Academy Award-winning producer of The Singers, Festie Bestie), and Sam A. Davis (Academy Award-winning director of The Singers).

Narrative Features

From side-splitting comedies to heart-wrenching dramas, these narrative feature films represent diversity in storytelling, excellence in acting and directing, and exemplary cinematography and editing:

The Huntress (dir. Suzanne Andrews Correa)

One of Us (dir. Stefan van de Graaff)

Summer of Three (dir. Carlitos Ruiz-Ruiz)

Test (dir. Sam McConnell)

Documentary Features

Beyond simple subject matters, these documentaries present compelling stories that illuminate and educate audiences in a thought-provoking and timely manner:

Dernsie: The Amazing Life of Bruce Dern (dir. Mike Mendez)

The Lorraine (dir. Sam Pollard)

The Secret Reading Club of Kabul (dir. Shakiba Adil, Elina Hirvonen)

Uncle Roy (dir. Keri Pickett)

Student Shorts

With solid storytelling and emerging vision, these short films cover a range of genres and styles. Shorts from student filmmakers at SCAD and universities around the world that are part of the competition include:

Student Animated Shorts

○ Stone Lions Don’t Roar (dir. Le Hang Whalen)

○ Cardboard Heart (dir. Catalina Ferreira Martin)

○ Au gré de l’iode (dir. Léa Deprez, Pierre-Luis Bordes, Elliot Desmarets, Jeanne Finet) ○ Sunburn (dir. Esther Son)

○ Me in a Nutshell (dir. Joshua Higgs, Elena Krasteva)

○ Our Fleeting Soul (dir. Marin Caquez, Eva-Louise Moreau, Nour Kharraz)

○ Kenopsia (dir. Camille Redon, Sélène Le, Alice Hegymegi-Kiss, Gregoire Pezzulo, Fanny Belougne, Quentin Szczygiel, Adel Tebib)

○ CHAI (dir. Aryan Anand)

○ The Memory Clocksmith (dir. Jing Rickie Liu, Ellie Grace Colwill)

○ The Moon Stole My Stripes (dir. Sarah Buckley)

○ Sundown (dir. Jérémie Jayraj Itty, Inna Soroka, Julia Estrada Torres, Sammi Khuu) ○ The Nest (dir. Aurélien Coquery, Léa Kermanach, Soline Mauguin, Abel Tixador, Jean Baounon, Romane Selter-Fiette)

○ Moticos (dir. Paige Meakin)

Student Live-Action Shorts

○ KATTI (Unfriend) (dir. Kanishka Aggarwal)

○ See Me (dir. Cormac Fingeret)

○ Rio Negro (dir. Luke Cooper Escobar)

○ The View Was Everything (dir. Blais Cameron)

○ The Kalgan Horse (dir. Zichen Zhao)

○ Killer Of Men (dir. Jordan Betine)

○ Cadencia (dir. Paulís Cofresí)

SCAD Student Documentary Shorts

○ Cora Dale – A Rediscovered Harmony (dir. Silas Immanuel, Isabel Massud Faria De Souza) ○ Madame Marseille (dir. Brennen Fletcher)

○ With You (dir. Rebecca Floto)

○ Assemblé (dir. Lena Faeskorn)

○ From the Sound to the Sea (dir. Olivia Jackson)

○ Nanmoku (dir. Will Franz)

○ An Eternal Sound (dir. Ryan Broussard, Andrew Meriwether)

Shorts Programs

This year’s short film programs are:

Shorts Spotlight: Unsung Heroes

○ One Last Order (dir. Lauren DeFilippo, Sam Soko)

○ The Baddest Speechwriter of All (dir. Ben Proudfoot, Stephen Curry)

Ordinary, Everyday Monsters

○ He’s Out There (dir. Kurt Andrew Schneider, Sam A. Davis)

○ Plastic Pastures (dir. Darren Rubin)

○ Four Itchy Boys (dir. Andrew Hebert)

○ Bundle (dir. Carlo Milillo)

○ PRIME (dir. Meagan Coyle)

○ Meeting Your Maker (dir. Gregory Kasunich)

○ Scissors (dir. Hannah Alline)

Boundary Waters

○ DISC (dir. Blake Rice)

○ Enjoy Your Visit (dir. Erin Cramer)

○ What Have You Done, Zarina? (dir. Camila Sagyntkan)

○ Jane (dir. Eva Ravenal)

○ Because Today is Saturday (dir. Alice Eça Guimarães)

○ Selah (dir. Lara Everly)

Generation Next

○ Fletcher Street (dir. Jannat Gargi, David Darg)

○ Where We Played: Voices From the Fire (dir. Nat Wolff, Austin Cauldwell) ○ The Boys and the Bees (dir. Arielle C. Knight)

○ The Boy with the Dinosaur Head (dir. Imran J Khan)

○ Couture to the Max (dir. Dori Berinstein)

Hearts Across Time and Space

○ The Making of Taylor Square (dir. Caroline Josey Karoki)

○ The Second Life of Freddie Nole (dir. Dana Nachman)

○ 32B (dir. Mohamed Taher)

○ The View (dir. Alli Sadegiani)

○ I Got You (dir. Jayme Lawson) — World Premiere

○ The Old Man and the Barber (dir. Nima Fakhrara)

One World

○ The Art of Sharing (dir. Ricardo Serena)

○ Buckskin (dir. Mars Verrone)

○ Listen (dir. Taliesin Black-Brown)

○ Plant Life (dir. Brett Marty, Josh Izenberg)

○ The Lost Snows of the Alps (dir. Kevin McCarey)

Dangerous Territory

○ A New Inferno (dir. Nita Blum, Jonathan Pickett)

○ 80 is the Most Dangerous Anniversary (dir. Frank Chi) — World Premiere

○ Escalation (dir. AJ Schnack)

○ Apart (dir. Pola Maneli)

Your Attention, Please!

○ A Crime Across Four Landscapes (dir. Aidan Weaver)

○ A Man Who Takes Pictures of Flowers (dir. Yoo Lee)

○ Getar Hero (dir. Teddy Stern)

○ Them That’s Not (dir. Mekhai Lee)

○ FLESH IMPACT (dir. Maggie Gyllenhaal)

○ A Sisyphean Task (dir. Gus Flind-Henry, George Malcher)

○ Please (dir. Anna Mantzaris)

All the Love in the World…and Then Some

○ The Late in Life Guide to Modern Day Lesbianism (dir. Emelie Claxton, Molly Rangel) ○ Kiloran Bay (dir. Michael Bruce)

○ Perfect Love (dir. Kelly McCready) — World Premiere

○ Cheers Camden (dir. Joshua Black)

○ The Last Day of Byron Bray (dir. Michael Borrelli)

○ Callback (dir. Matthew Puccini)

○ Never Never Never (dir. John Sheedy)

Animated Delights

○ Living with a Visionary (dir. Stephen P. Neary)

○ How Not to Die on an Alien Planet (dir. Carlos Fernandez Puertolas)

○ Paper Daughter (dir. Cami Kwan)

○ Cartoon Physics (dir. Ru Kuwahata, Max Porter)

○ El Cuerpo del Cristo (dir. Bea Lema)

○ Virgin Fandango (dir. Marcy Page)

○ The Undying Pain of Existence (dir. Oscar Jacobson)

○ Sundays (dir. Ashley Gerst)

○ 9 Million Colors (dir. Bára Anna)

Festival tickets for 2026 are available now online at filmfest.scad.edu, by phone at 912.525.5050, or in person at the SCAD Box Office (scadboxoffice.com) at 216 E. Broughton St. in Savannah.

Georgia Insider is now open. Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

Start your journey today. Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.

Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter. Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.