Academy Award Winner Ray McKinnon, Danny McBride and Jerusha and Jared Hess Headline 23rd Rome International Film Festival

The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) returns to downtown Rome, Nov. 5-8, 2026, for its 23rd year, bringing together filmmakers, actors, industry professionals, students and film lovers for four days of screenings, conversations, parties, networking and special events.

Headlining the 2026 festival is actor, writer, producer and filmmaker Danny McBride, who will attend RIFF on Saturday, Nov. 7, and receive the festival’s prestigious “Flannery O’Connor Award for Storytelling,” presented with permission from the Mary Flannery O’Connor Charitable Trust.

McBride becomes the fifth recipient of the award, joining previous honorees Billy Bob Thornton, Ethan and Maya Hawke, Tim Blake Nelson and Jerusha Hess. The award recognizes artists whose work reflects the originality, distinctive voice, humor, complexity and Southern storytelling spirit associated with Georgia literary icon Flannery O’Connor.

The festival will present a special selection of McBride’s work during the weekend, along with opportunities for festival attendees to hear from him about his career in film and television. Select meet-and-greet opportunities will also be available for Rome Film and Entertainment Society passholders.

McBride will participate in a special festival talkback and Q&A as part of RIFF’s headline programming. Additional details and the final schedule for McBride’s appearances will be available through the RIFF schedule and mobile app.

“Every year is different, and you feel like sometimes you can never top the year before, but somehow we always manage to do it,” said RIFF Director Seth Ingram. “We are a rising festival, but we are still a boutique festival. We sort of fancy ourselves as a Telluride of the South. Rome is a great destination and a great backdrop for a film festival. Buy a RIFF pass, stay in one of our downtown hotels, forget about your worries and come enjoy films, music, parties and networking for an entire weekend. Everything is walkable. We use two historic theaters along with unique pop-up venues throughout downtown. You will have the time of your life. I promise you.”

Opening Night With Academy Award Winner Ray McKinnon

RIFF opens Thursday, Nov. 5, at the historic DeSoto Theatre with a special presentation of the Georgia-made short film “The Accountant,” written and directed by Ray McKinnon and starring McKinnon and Walton Goggins.

The acclaimed 2001 film won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film and helped introduce national audiences to a distinctive group of Georgia filmmakers and actors who would go on to major careers in film and television.

McKinnon will attend the screening and participate in a Q&A following the film, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit the groundbreaking Georgia production and hear directly from its Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

Jared and Jerusha Hess Return to RIFF

Filmmakers Jared Hess and Jerusha Hess will also be featured guests during the festival.

Jared Hess is the writer and director behind films including “Napoleon Dynamite,” “Nacho Libre,” “Gentlemen Broncos” and “A Minecraft Movie,” and is currently involved with its upcoming sequel. Jerusha Hess, the 2025 recipient of RIFF’s “Flannery O’Connor Award for Storytelling,” is the writer and director of “Austenland” and has collaborated with Jared on several of their most beloved films.

The Hesses will present their 2015 comedy “Don Verdean,” starring Sam Rockwell and Jemaine Clement and featuring Danny McBride, as part of the festival’s Friday, Nov. 6, programming.

Jerusha Hess will also unveil her new short film, “Your Daughter Clytnyann,” starring Edi Patterson and Tony Hale, during the festival.

“Receiving the Flannery O’Connor Award was truly an honor, and it is especially meaningful to return to Rome as Danny McBride receives it this year. RIFF has created something rare. It is a festival that celebrates filmmakers and storytelling while still feeling intimate, welcoming and deeply connected to its community,” said Jerusha Hess.

Films From Georgia and Around the World

The 2026 Rome International Film Festival will present a diverse lineup of narrative features, documentaries, short films, student productions and international cinema, bringing together filmmakers and audiences from Georgia and around the world.

While RIFF has established itself as a celebration of Georgia’s filmmakers and the state’s thriving film community, its programming reflects a global perspective, showcasing distinctive stories and creative voices from across the international filmmaking landscape.

Georgia filmmakers will take center stage Sunday afternoon with “The Red Clay Rumble,” a curated collection of films made in Georgia, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The festival’s feature-film lineup includes “Once Upon a Time in Macon,” screening Friday at 9:25 p.m., and the closing-night feature “Frogtown,” which previously screened at the Atlanta Film Festival. The feature film “Slay,” starring Jimmi Simpson, will also be featured, alongside a selection of documentaries and other compelling productions.

RIFF’s international short-film program highlights filmmakers from across Europe, the Middle East and North America. Featured selections include “Swan Song” by Paul Romero Mendoza (United Kingdom); “Animals” by Michael Makaroff (Canada); “Tempo” by Pierre-Yves Bezat (France); “Cherubs” by Anna Pieri Zuercher; “Come With Me” by Elizaveta Kurilova (Poland); “Murmuration” by Janneke Swinkels and Tim Frijsinger (Netherlands); “The Flesh Dress” by Joachim Hérissé (France); “Carcassone-Acapulco” by Marjorie Caup and Olivier Heraud (France); “Limbo” by Maayan Alkan Helman (Israel); “Banshee” by Peter Vass (Ireland); “King of the Eyesores” by Ofir Tal (Israel); “Falling Up” by Amit Lellouche (Israel); and “Skitza” by Shahar Shalom Itzkin (Israel).

Across RIFF’s downtown venues, audiences can explore an expansive range of filmmaking, from narrative features and documentaries to animation, experimental cinema, student productions and short films. Together, the program reflects the festival’s commitment to celebrating both Georgia’s creative talent and the international voices that enrich the cinematic experience.

Industry Jury and Filmmaker Networking

RIFF’s 2026 jury includes notable actors and entertainment-industry professionals, including French Stewart, Vanessa Stewart, Ethan Embry, Lisa Ferrell and Sunny Mabrey, with additional jurors to be announced.

The festival will feature red carpets, filmmaker Q&As, panels, parties and networking opportunities throughout the weekend, allowing audiences to interact directly with visiting filmmakers, actors, writers and other industry professionals.

RIFF has built its reputation around accessibility, creating an environment where emerging filmmakers, students, established professionals and audiences can connect in a relaxed festival atmosphere.

“Rome Remembers Dolly Parton” Closes the Festival

On Sunday evening, Nov. 8, the festival will present “Rome Remembers Dolly: A Tribute to Dolly Parton,” a special closing-night concert celebrating the music and legacy of one of the South’s most beloved artists.

“Whiskey Revival” will serve as the house band for the evening, joined by a lineup of singers and musicians from Rome and Northwest Georgia performing songs made famous by Dolly Parton.

The concert will provide a celebratory finale to four days of movies, filmmakers, music and community in downtown Rome.

Experience All RIFF Has To Offer

Now entering its 23rd year, the Rome International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating independent filmmaking, supporting emerging artists, creating meaningful industry connections and bringing world-class cinema to Northwest Georgia.

RIFF takes place across historic theaters and pop-up screening venues throughout downtown Rome, creating a walkable destination festival experience unlike any other in the region.

Festivalgoers can spend the weekend moving between screenings, red carpets, filmmaker conversations, panels, parties, concerts, restaurants and downtown hotels, all within the heart of Rome.

“This festival is about discovery,” Ingram said. “You may come because you recognize Danny McBride, Ray McKinnon or Jared and Jerusha Hess, but we hope you leave talking about a filmmaker or a movie you had never heard of before you arrived. That is the magic of a film festival.”

The 2026 Rome International Film Festival takes place Nov. 5-8 in Rome, Georgia. The complete festival schedule, passes and additional information are available at RIFFGA.com.

Festival attendees can also download the official Rome International Film Festival app by searching “Rome International Film Festival” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Passes are available now while supplies last.

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