Georgia Entertainment Returns to Los Angeles for Drop-In Hosted by Company 3 During AFM

Georgia Entertainment will return to Los Angeles during the American Film Market for its annual Drop-In, hosted by Company 3. The event showcases Georgia’s locations, studio facilities, professional services, incentives and the state’s growing intellectual property and storytelling community. The event is presented by Company 3 and Revolution Entertainment Services along with other supporting organizations to be announced soon.

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“Company 3 has been an incredible host, and their worldwide presence makes them the ideal bridge between Georgia and the global industry,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Bringing Georgia’s talent, infrastructure and stories to the West Coast during AFM puts our partners in front of the people who are building what comes next. That kind of connection is how projects move from idea to screen.”

“Company 3 has always believed that great storytelling has no zip code,” said Billy Gabor, President of Company 3. “We work with creators in Los Angeles, Atlanta and around the world, and we’ve seen how much stronger the industry gets when these communities connect. We’re proud to welcome Georgia Entertainment and its partners back to Santa Monica during AFM, and to open our doors to the people shaping the future of film and television.”

The Drop-In is set for Nov. 12 at Company 3’s location in Hollywood. The afternoon opens with an invitation-only VIP session: a panel discussion with industry leaders, followed by an intimate, behind-the-scenes tour of Company 3’s facility. A networking reception follows, bringing together executives, creatives and decision-makers from both coasts.

“Georgia is where stories are created, owned and grown, and Los Angeles remains a critical center of the entertainment business, driving storytelling, finance and technology innovation across the industry,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We’re excited to be on the West Coast, where many of our partners continue to have a substantial presence, and to showcase Georgia’s intellectual property and creative talent alongside them. We’re grateful to Company 3 for opening their doors again this year.”

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