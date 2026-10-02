The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) presents André Leon Talley: Style Is Forever, a documentary film celebrating the life and legacy of one of fashion’s most influential figures. The film premieres with an exclusive one-week engagement at IFC Center in New York City, Oct. 9–15. Beginning Oct. 9, it will also be available to rent or buy on Video on Demand across the U.S.

The film is executive produced by SCAD President Paula Wallace, Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo. It is co-directed by SCAD alumnus Clay Haskell and journalist Zach Stafford.

About the Film

André Leon Talley was a trailblazing fashion icon whose influence spanned nearly five decades. A powerful advocate for diversity in the industry, he broke barriers and shaped the look of American fashion through his bold perspective and his collaborations with legendary designers.

Style Is Forever explores how Talley laid the foundation for greater representation in fashion and for more expansive ideas of beauty and identity. The film traces his extraordinary journey from the segregated South to becoming Vogue’s first Black creative director. It highlights his lasting impact on the industry and his role in amplifying diverse voices.

Through interviews with Talley’s closest confidantes and never-before-seen footage, the film reveals his personal and professional challenges, his remarkable triumphs, and the influence that endures after his passing in 2022. Style Is Forever cements Talley’s place as an empowering figure and a symbol of resilience, celebrating his legacy of inclusivity, elegance and the fearless pursuit of authenticity.

Featured Interviews

The film features Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Anna Wintour, Paula Wallace, Zac Posen, Polly Mellen, Veronica Webb, Bethann Hardison, Isabella Rossellini, Zach Stafford, Pat Cleveland, Maureen Dowd, Norma Kamali, Vanessa Friedman, Vera Wang, Jonathan Becker, Lauren Santo Domingo, Law Roach, Derek Blasberg, Constance White, Ivan Shaw, Carlos Nazario, Lindsey Peoples Wagner, Phillip Bloch and Bradley Bowers.

Screening and Streaming Details

In theaters: André Leon Talley: Style Is Forever screens exclusively at IFC Center, 323 Sixth Avenue, New York City, from Friday, Oct. 9, through Thursday, Oct. 15.

On demand: Starting Oct. 9, the film is available to rent or buy across the U.S. on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango at Home, YouTube/Google Play and other leading streaming platforms.

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