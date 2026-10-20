Annie Davis goes from TCM to location coordinator

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Annie Davis never saw herself making superhero movies. Instead, from a young age, she always wanted to be the next Robert Osborne, the host of Turner Classic Movies.

“My grandma would babysit me, and we would watch Shirley Temple, and musicals, and all that kind of thing,” Davis said of her childhood.

Her love of film snowballed from there. She went to Wright State University, where she got a degree in Motion Picture History, Theory and Criticism. At one point, she worked in the motion picture division of the Library of Congress and eventually found her way to Atlanta with an internship and then a full-fledged role at Turner Classic Movies – bringing her one step closer to her Robert Osborne-shaped dreams.

But everything changed when she got laid off.

“My whole life, I was like, I’m gonna grow up to be Robert Osborne,” she said. “That’s what I’m gonna do. So when I got laid off from Turner, I was like, sh*t – now what?”

You might be asking what, exactly, a location coordinator does. Davis handles all of the logistics for the location department, things like paperwork, insurance claims, contracts, and the like. According to Davis, she mostly deals with the art department, legal, and production.

“All of the money comes through me,” she said. “All of our POs, all of our check requests, all of our spending goes through me, and I manage and track the budget.”

Turns out, Underwood was right – Davis’ skill set lent itself to coordinating. She liked that it offered something a little more creative than the corporate world, and also a little more freedom.

Read in full at RoughDraft Atlanta

Used with permission. Follow RoughDraft Atlanta here.

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