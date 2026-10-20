Atlanta-based artist Anabeth explores the everyday realities of sexism on ‘Subtleties’, a theatrical pop-rock release

There’s a tension at the heart of Anabeth’s latest single. ‘Subtleties’ begins with delicate vocals and layered harmonies before gradually building into something far more forceful, its dreamlike atmosphere giving way to rousing choruses driven by guitars and drums. It’s a striking contrast that mirrors the song’s subject matter, capturing the frustration of experiences that are often dismissed precisely because they appear so ordinary.

The inspiration came from Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own, particularly the writer’s reflections on women’s place in society and the obstacles that continue to limit their freedom. For Anabeth, those ideas became a way to explore the everyday moments of sexism that have become so normalised they can be difficult to articulate, let alone challenge.

“This is a song I’ve been trying to write for a long time,” she explains. “I finally had the words for the normalised moments of sexism women face every day. And sometimes, they can be subtle. The song doesn’t say everything, but it’s for the anger that we rightfully feel in those moments.”

Read in full at Notion

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