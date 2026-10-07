Board Vice President GlenNeta Griffin Moves Up to Lead the Organization as President

Women in Film & Television Atlanta (WIFTA) today announced that Robyn Watson, who has served as Board President for six years, has been named Executive Director & CEO of the organization. In this role, Watson will provide executive leadership for WIFTA’s day-to-day operations, member engagement, programming, partnerships, sponsorship development, and community impact strategy. Current Board Vice President GlenNeta Griffin will move into the Board President position to guide the board’s governance and strategic vision as the organization grows.

The transition reflects WIFTA’s commitment to becoming an even more member-focused organization at a pivotal time for Georgia’s entertainment community. As the industry navigates shifting production trends, economic pressures, evolving workforce needs, and increased competition, WIFTA is deepening its focus on the professionals who power Georgia’s creative economy.

“Our members have always been at the heart of WIFTA, and in this next chapter we are deepening their voice in how the organization is run,” said Robyn Watson, Executive Director & CEO of WIFTA. “That means listening more closely, inviting members into the decisions that shape our programming and priorities, and making sure women in Georgia’s entertainment industry have the resources and visibility they need to thrive.”

“Serving as President of Women in Film & Television Atlanta is an incredible honor and responsibility,” said GlenNeta Griffin, President of WIFTA. “I look forward to building on WIFTA’s legacy by expanding mentorship, creating new opportunities, and strengthening our creative community. Together, we will elevate voices, open doors, and empower women to thrive in film, television, and digital media.”

Through this leadership transition, WIFTA aims to elevate its role as a connector, advocate, and catalyst for Georgia’s entertainment community.

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