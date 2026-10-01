Creative Economy Collective Launches to Advance Georgia’s $29 Billion Creative Economy

The newly formed Creative Economy Collective, or CEC, today announced its formal launch as a Georgia nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and advancing Georgia’s creative economy.

CEC will serve as a statewide platform for collaboration, building upon Georgia’s strong creative industries such as film, music and fashion to create a more connected and intentional ecosystem. This ecosystem includes leaders in the arts, education, technology, business, entrepreneurship, investment and economic development. The group’s ambition is economic development, bringing Georgia’s $29 Billion Creative Economy to $100 Billion.

“Georgia has exceptional creative talent, institutions and communities, said Corrine A. Sukiennik, Founding Executive Director of the Creative Economy Collective. “CEC was created to connect these assets more intentionally so that creativity, technology and entrepreneurship can generate greater opportunity, innovation, investment and statewide economic impact.”

The organization was formally introduced during an October 2 gathering at South Downtown in Atlanta. The program included an invited strategy working session followed by an evening launch celebration hosted by Georgia Insider. RSVP here!

“Georgia’s creative economy already contributes significantly to the state’s identity, vitality and economic strength,” said David Sutherland, CEC Co-Founder and Treasurer. “The opportunity is to bring people, ideas and institutions together in ways that create lasting value. CEC provides a platform for that collaboration.”

CEC’s work will be advanced through four action teams:

Educate for the Creative Economy

Integrate Art, Technology and Business

Connect Georgia’s Creative Hubs

Empower Entrepreneurs and Engage Investors

“Creative Industry entrepreneurs often have strong ideas but need better access to business expertise, technology, intellectual property resources, mentors and capital,” said John Avery, Director of the Advanced Technology Development Center and CEC Co-Founder and Secretary. “CEC can help build those bridges and create a stronger environment in which creative ventures can develop, attract investment and grow.”

The Creative Economy Collective will initially focus on developing statewide partnerships, activating its four action teams, increasing the visibility of Georgia’s creative assets and providing business opportunities for creators. CEC will also promote greater recognition of the creative economy as a driver of innovation, economic development, tourism, workforce growth, community vitality and Georgia’s national and international identity.

The organization is led by Corrine A. Sukiennik, Co-Founding Executive Director; David Sutherland, Co-Founder and Treasurer; and John Avery, Co-Founder and Secretary.

CEC has been established as a Georgia nonprofit corporation. Its application for federal tax-exempt recognition under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code is pending.

Individuals and organizations interested in joining, supporting or partnering with the Creative Economy Collective may visit https://cecga.com

Georgia Insider is now open. Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

Start your journey today. Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.

Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter. Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.