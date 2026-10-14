Disguise After Dark brings ‘The Fringe of Reality’ to Atlanta this Halloween

Disguise will host a special Halloween edition of Disguise After Dark on October 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at its Atlanta Experience Center, inviting the city’s creative and technology communities to explore what happens when the physical and digital worlds collide.

Themed “The Fringe of Reality,” the event will give attendees a hands-on look at how real-time engines, immersive displays, generative tools and virtual production workflows are changing how entertainment and experiences are created.

The evening is designed for filmmakers, virtual production artists, character designers, experience directors, creative producers and technologists working across film, television, themed entertainment, museums, art installations and brand activations. Attendees can explore tools for planning installations, developing visual content and bringing immersive experiences to life.

Demonstrations will include:

Mapping Matter: Planning and evaluating projector and LED positions.

Looks & Compositions: Templating and scaling shows.

OmniCal: Fast, precise projection calibration.

A Halloween-themed dark ride demo: Previewing how content will look within a ride experience.

Whether attendees are planning a new installation, refreshing an existing space or exploring ways to bring real-time visuals into a production, the evening offers an opportunity to try the technology and connect with fellow creatives.

Drinks and bites will be served throughout the evening. Costumes are optional and encouraged, with a costume contest for guests who arrive in their Halloween best.

Event details

What: Disguise After Dark: The Fringe of Reality

When: October 27, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Where: Disguise Experience Center

950 West Marietta St NW, Suite B110, Atlanta, GA 30318

Admission and registration

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