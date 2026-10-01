Dr. Reed V. Tuckson Hosts Riverfront Book Release Event for “Meditations Along the Chattahoochee River”

Nationally respected physician, public health leader, and health equity advocate Dr. Reed V. Tuckson will celebrate the release of his new book, “Meditations Along The Chattahoochee River,” at an upcoming launch event on Saturday, October 10. The book launch is hosted in partnership with the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, a 501c3 nonprofit, at Island Ford Park, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Published by Lucid House Publishing, the book officially releases on September 23, 2026. As a spiritual memoir, visual meditation, and call to collective healing, “Meditations Along The Chattahoochee River” reflects on Dr. Tuckson’s nearly fifty-year journey in medicine, public health, and spirituality. Through original photography and contemplative essays inspired by his early morning visits to the river, the book explores the essential connection between personal healing and societal transformation.

Attendees at the waterfront release event will enjoy a live reading, author Q&A and book signing, all while taking in the gorgeous scenery of the Chattahoochee.

Event Details:

What: Meditations Along The Chattahoochee River Book Release Event

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Island Ford Park | 1978 Island Ford Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 (Located on the Chattahoochee River)

Admission: Parking and attendance are free. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages provided.

“If we are to heal society, we must first heal ourselves. This book is both my personal calling and my call to action,” says Dr. Tuckson. “Gathering right along the Chattahoochee River for this event brings the entire journey full circle. I look forward to sharing these reflections with the community in the green and blue spaces that give them life.”

Click here to order print copies of “Meditations Along the Chattahoochee River” by Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., MACP directly from Lucid House Publishing. Contact Lucid House for a discounted rate for group or academic sales. Dr. Tuckson plans to donate his portion of the net proceeds from book sales to the Coalition for Trust in Health & Science.

To learn more about the book and upcoming event updates, visit Lucid House Publishing at www.lucidhousepublishing.com.

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