Georgia Entertainment Announces 10th Annual Signature 100 at Great Point Studios, Lionsgate Atlanta

Georgia’s most exclusive gathering of entertainment and creative professionals marks a decade on Dec. 10

Georgia Entertainment will host the 10th annual Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Great Point Studios, Lionsgate Atlanta. The invitation-only evening gathers the partners, directors, producers, policymakers and industry leaders who shape the business of Georgia’s creative economy. This year marks 10 years of the event that closes out Georgia’s industry calendar.

Request an invitation

The evening is presented by Great Point Studios. Premier partners include Douglas County Tourism & Travel, University of West Georgia, Hall Booth Smith PC, CineFi, Georgia Insider and others to be named soon.

“Atlanta continues to offer an incredible combination of experienced crews, diverse locations and a thriving production community. With our facility in Douglasville, we’ve seen firsthand why so many filmmakers choose to work here, and we’re proud to be part of Atlanta’s growth as a major production hub,” said Robert Halmi, founder and CEO of Great Point Studios.

“Atlanta has an incredible production community, and we’re excited to provide filmmakers with the space, resources and support they need to bring their projects to life,” said Christina O’Shea Daly, vice president of Leasing and Operations at Great Point Studios. “Our goal is to make the production experience as seamless as possible, offering world-class facilities and a team that understands the needs of today’s film and television industry.”

“Even 10 years in, the Signature 100 is still the one night where everyone who moves this industry forward is in the same room,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “This event honors our partners, their guests and those deeply involved in growing the state’s creative economy. We’re proud to bring them together at Lionsgate Atlanta at Great Point Studios to mark a decade of this event and to look ahead to 2027.”

The curated evening will host several hundred entertainment professionals from across Georgia’s creative industries, including studio executives, producers and directors, site location specialists, entertainment travel executives, business owners and investors. Dozens of elected leaders from around Georgia will also attend. Invitations are extended to partners and industry leaders throughout Georgia and select markets worldwide.

Guests will be the first to receive copies of the 2027 edition of the Creative Economy Journal, produced in collaboration with SCADpro. Remarks from VIP officials will welcome attendees and set the tone for the evening. The program will include the presentation of Georgia’s Creative Champion of the Year, recognizing an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to Georgia’s standing as a premier entertainment destination, along with additional honors and recognitions throughout the night.

“Lionsgate Atlanta at Great Point Studios is a fitting home for the 10th Signature 100,” said Jezlan Moyet, president of Georgia Entertainment. “It reflects the scale and ambition of Georgia’s production community, and it gives our guests a place to reconnect, spark new conversations and set the stage for the year ahead.”

The 2026 Honorary Nonprofit

PhilanthroFilms has been named the honorary nonprofit of the 2026 Signature 100. PhilanthroFilms is dedicated to creating career pathways through film, media arts education and workforce development, serving underserved and emerging communities across Georgia.

Highlights of the Signature 100

10th anniversary edition of Georgia Entertainment’s flagship annual gathering

Attendees receive the first copies of the 2027 edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Special remarks from VIP officials

Presentation of Georgia’s Creative Champion of the Year

Recognition of PhilanthroFilms, the honorary nonprofit of the 2026 Signature 100

The Signature Breakfast on Dec. 11 at the Epicurean Theatre – (For Executive Members of Georgia Insider

Attendance at the Signature 100 is by invitation. Partners, supporters and their guests are hosted as part of their partnership, with additional invitations extended to industry leaders and VIPs across Georgia and select markets. Proceeds from ticket purchases will be shared with PhilanthroFilms.

Request an invitation | Contact us about partnering with the Signature 100.

For those staying overnight, Douglas County Travel & Tourism has arranged special rates, which will be shared with approved guests.

About Georgia Entertainment

Georgia Entertainment is the leading source of news, analysis and commentary for Georgia’s film, broadcast, music, gaming, sports, fashion and esports industries. Through its publications, partnerships, social channels and events, Georgia Entertainment serves thousands of producers, directors, entertainment executives and political leaders in Georgia and beyond.

Georgia Insider is now open. Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

Start your journey today. Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment.

Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our newsletter. Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.