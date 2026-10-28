Georgia Insider to Host Virtual Conversation on Building Places, Experiences and Investment

ATLANTA — Georgia Insider will host its next On Background virtual gathering on Thursday, November 5, from 1:00–2:00 p.m., bringing together executives and community leaders for a timely conversation about how places compete for investment, talent and attention in an increasingly connected economy.

Reserve your seat.

The virtual gathering will feature Rob Parker, a nationally recognized placemaking strategist whose leadership helped shape the Town at Trilith, and Peter Bowden, a veteran destination-marketing executive with decades of experience helping communities build stronger brands, align public and private interests and attract visitors, businesses and investment.

The conversation will examine the growing intersection of tourism, entertainment, technology, economic development and placemaking, and why communities increasingly need to think beyond traditional recruitment strategies. As technology reshapes how people work, travel, invest and choose where to spend their time, leaders are being challenged to create places and experiences that are globally attractive while still reflecting authentic local culture.

“Rob and Peter are two strategic contributors to the Georgia Insider community, and both bring decades of experience around the question of how people connect to place,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Insider. “This is an important conversation right now because attracting investment is no longer only about incentives or infrastructure. Communities also have to think about experience, identity, culture and the emotional connection people develop with a place. The next era of economic development will require all of those things to work together.”

The discussion will explore how communities can better position themselves for the next generation of investment, how entertainment and tourism can strengthen economic-development strategies and why placemaking, culture and brand value are becoming increasingly important to companies, investors and talent considering where to locate, build or expand.

Parker’s work has centered on creating environments where people and creative communities can thrive, including his leadership in the development of the Town at Trilith. His approach connects real estate, culture, entertainment, community-building and human experience, with a focus on creating places people want to return to, invest in and call home.

Bowden brings decades of experience in destination marketing and community development, including extensive work connecting tourism, business recruitment, public-private collaboration and quality of life. His perspective focuses on how communities can translate their unique assets into experiences and narratives that attract visitors while also creating long-term value for residents and businesses.

Together, the two will discuss what communities should be thinking about now as they look toward 2027 and beyond, including how to create stronger experiences, build authentic local pride, attract outside investment and better connect tourism, entertainment and economic development.

Georgia Insider On Background is an informal, interactive virtual series designed to give members direct access to leaders shaping Georgia’s technology, innovation and creative economy. The November 5 session is free to Georgia Insider community members.

Reserve your seat.

Event Details

Georgia Insider On Background

Thursday, November 5, 2026

1:00–2:00 p.m.

Virtual

Additional information and registration are available through the Georgia Insider community.

Georgia Insider is now open. Georgia Insider is a private community for the executives, founders, creators and leaders shaping Georgia’s creative and innovation economy. Subscribers receive Insiders PLUS, access to community conversations, event opportunities and original content, with deeper access available through Executive Membership.

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