Georgia native author discusses novel turned TV series at SCAD Film Fest

Day one of the SCAD Film Festival is in the books, featuring big-name guests and major films.

WSAV had the opportunity to speak with Georgia native and author Karin Slaughter about “The Good Daughter,” which will premiere as a TV series on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform Nov. 12.

The series is based on Slaughter’s 2017 best-selling crime thriller novel about two sisters and their traumatic, family-secret-filled past, as Slaughter describes it.

Emmy Award-nominated Meghann Fahy will star as Charlotte Quinn alongside Academy Award-nominated actress Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn.

Read more at WSAF

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