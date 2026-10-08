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Ghost Gaming and Kennesaw State University Partnering to Build Next Generation of Collegiate Esports Talent

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By Staff on Gaming, News

Ghost Gaming and Kennesaw State University today announced a strategic partnership through Ghost Academy, creating a new model for collegiate esports that connects high-level competition with career development, industry experience and commercial opportunities. 

Beginning with the 2026–27 academic year, Ghost Academy x Kennesaw State University | Call  of Duty will bring together KSU’s collegiate esports program and Ghost Gaming’s experience  across competitive esports, content creation, media production, sponsorship, game  development and publishing. 

The partnership is designed to extend beyond the traditional collegiate esports model. In  addition to competing at a high level, KSU students will have opportunities to gain hands-on  experience in areas including broadcasting, live event production, content creation, marketing,  sponsorship activation, business operations, software development, AI applications and  entrepreneurship. 

“Collegiate esports has an opportunity to become much more than a place for students to  compete in video games,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Ghost Gaming and Resurgens Gaming. “It  can be a pathway into workforce development. With Kennesaw State University, we’re building  a program where students can compete, create, learn and develop relationships with people  working across gaming, technology, media and entertainment.” 

A New Model for Collegiate Esports 

The partnership comes as colleges and universities across the country continue to expand their  esports programs, while the industry increasingly looks beyond competition toward education,  workforce development and career pathways. 

Through Ghost Academy, Ghost and KSU will collaborate to provide students with support  across competitive team development, coaching and mentorship, tournament planning, brand  strategy, content and social media, sponsorship development, broadcast and production, and  connections to professional esports organizations, publishers, technology companies, sponsors  and creators.

KSU will maintain responsibility for the university’s academic and institutional functions,  including student recruitment, eligibility, academic oversight, facilities and university  administration. 

The result is intended to create a more integrated collegiate esports experience—one in which  competition is connected directly to the broader gaming and interactive entertainment  ecosystem. 

Building Careers Beyond Competition 

A central objective of the partnership is giving students, including competitive esports players,  opportunities to develop professional skills through real-world projects and industry experiences. 

Students participating in Ghost Academy may gain experience in: 

  • Broadcast and livestream production 
  • Live esports and event operations 
  • Marketing and social media 
  • Sponsorship sales and activation 
  • Content creation and video production 
  • Esports business and team management 
  • Game development and software 
  • AI applications 
  • Entrepreneurship and other emerging gaming-industry roles 

The program will also connect students with industry professionals through mentorship,  workshops, networking and experiential learning opportunities. 

“Esports in the collegiate space can be so much more than just competitive gaming,” said KSU  Associate Director Steve Kinsey. “This exciting partnership with Ghost Gaming will allow us to  bridge the gap between gaming and meaningful educational, leadership, and career  experiences that prepare participants for success beyond both the classroom and the arena.” 

A Competitive Pathway 

The inaugural program will focus on Call of Duty, with KSU fielding a Premier roster and  participating in publisher-approved collegiate and amateur competitions. 

The partnership’s competitive ambitions extend beyond the traditional college environment, with  the program designed to prepare students for opportunities in collegiate, semi-professional and  Tier 2 competition. 

Ghost Academy will also support structured competitive preparation, coaching and player  development while helping connect KSU’s players to the broader professional esports  ecosystem.

Part of a Larger Georgia Esports Vision 

The KSU partnership represents an early example of the broader Georgia Esports Network, a  statewide initiative designed to connect Georgia colleges with professional esports  infrastructure, sponsors, media, workforce development and career opportunities. 

The network’s vision is to create greater connectivity among Georgia’s universities, gaming and  esports companies, employers, economic-development organizations and workforce development programs. 

Ghost Gaming is committing more than $1 million annually in Georgia operations supporting  initiatives spanning collegiate program development, competitive player development, workforce  curriculum and certification, K-12 esports, economic development and game development. 

“Kennesaw State is establishing a new standard in collegiate esports which will extend to other  Georgia universities in the future,” Harris said. “Georgia already has an extraordinary  concentration of gaming, technology, media and entertainment talent. The opportunity is to  connect that ecosystem to students in a way that creates value for universities, sponsors,  students and the state.” 

Connecting Universities and Industry 

As part of the partnership, Ghost will serve as the commercial development partner for the  Ghost Academy program, working with KSU to develop sponsorship and brand opportunities  around the program. 

Potential opportunities include jersey sponsorships, broadcast integrations, social and digital  content, watch parties, live events, sponsored video series, student spotlights, creator  collaborations and other experiences connecting brands with the KSU community. 

The partnership will also create opportunities for KSU students to participate in the development  and activation of those programs, providing practical experience in the business side of esports. 

The program is expected to officially launch during the 2026–27 academic year, with Ghost  Academy and KSU working together on competitive programming, student experiences,  content, events and industry engagement throughout the year. 



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