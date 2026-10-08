Ghost Gaming and Kennesaw State University Partnering to Build Next Generation of Collegiate Esports Talent

Ghost Gaming and Kennesaw State University today announced a strategic partnership through Ghost Academy, creating a new model for collegiate esports that connects high-level competition with career development, industry experience and commercial opportunities.

Beginning with the 2026–27 academic year, Ghost Academy x Kennesaw State University | Call of Duty will bring together KSU’s collegiate esports program and Ghost Gaming’s experience across competitive esports, content creation, media production, sponsorship, game development and publishing.

The partnership is designed to extend beyond the traditional collegiate esports model. In addition to competing at a high level, KSU students will have opportunities to gain hands-on experience in areas including broadcasting, live event production, content creation, marketing, sponsorship activation, business operations, software development, AI applications and entrepreneurship.

“Collegiate esports has an opportunity to become much more than a place for students to compete in video games,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Ghost Gaming and Resurgens Gaming. “It can be a pathway into workforce development. With Kennesaw State University, we’re building a program where students can compete, create, learn and develop relationships with people working across gaming, technology, media and entertainment.”

A New Model for Collegiate Esports

The partnership comes as colleges and universities across the country continue to expand their esports programs, while the industry increasingly looks beyond competition toward education, workforce development and career pathways.

Through Ghost Academy, Ghost and KSU will collaborate to provide students with support across competitive team development, coaching and mentorship, tournament planning, brand strategy, content and social media, sponsorship development, broadcast and production, and connections to professional esports organizations, publishers, technology companies, sponsors and creators.

KSU will maintain responsibility for the university’s academic and institutional functions, including student recruitment, eligibility, academic oversight, facilities and university administration.

The result is intended to create a more integrated collegiate esports experience—one in which competition is connected directly to the broader gaming and interactive entertainment ecosystem.

Building Careers Beyond Competition

A central objective of the partnership is giving students, including competitive esports players, opportunities to develop professional skills through real-world projects and industry experiences.

Students participating in Ghost Academy may gain experience in:

Broadcast and livestream production

Live esports and event operations

Marketing and social media

Sponsorship sales and activation

Content creation and video production

Esports business and team management

Game development and software

AI applications

Entrepreneurship and other emerging gaming-industry roles

The program will also connect students with industry professionals through mentorship, workshops, networking and experiential learning opportunities.

“Esports in the collegiate space can be so much more than just competitive gaming,” said KSU Associate Director Steve Kinsey. “This exciting partnership with Ghost Gaming will allow us to bridge the gap between gaming and meaningful educational, leadership, and career experiences that prepare participants for success beyond both the classroom and the arena.”

A Competitive Pathway

The inaugural program will focus on Call of Duty, with KSU fielding a Premier roster and participating in publisher-approved collegiate and amateur competitions.

The partnership’s competitive ambitions extend beyond the traditional college environment, with the program designed to prepare students for opportunities in collegiate, semi-professional and Tier 2 competition.

Ghost Academy will also support structured competitive preparation, coaching and player development while helping connect KSU’s players to the broader professional esports ecosystem.

Part of a Larger Georgia Esports Vision

The KSU partnership represents an early example of the broader Georgia Esports Network, a statewide initiative designed to connect Georgia colleges with professional esports infrastructure, sponsors, media, workforce development and career opportunities.

The network’s vision is to create greater connectivity among Georgia’s universities, gaming and esports companies, employers, economic-development organizations and workforce development programs.

Ghost Gaming is committing more than $1 million annually in Georgia operations supporting initiatives spanning collegiate program development, competitive player development, workforce curriculum and certification, K-12 esports, economic development and game development.

“Kennesaw State is establishing a new standard in collegiate esports which will extend to other Georgia universities in the future,” Harris said. “Georgia already has an extraordinary concentration of gaming, technology, media and entertainment talent. The opportunity is to connect that ecosystem to students in a way that creates value for universities, sponsors, students and the state.”

Connecting Universities and Industry

As part of the partnership, Ghost will serve as the commercial development partner for the Ghost Academy program, working with KSU to develop sponsorship and brand opportunities around the program.

Potential opportunities include jersey sponsorships, broadcast integrations, social and digital content, watch parties, live events, sponsored video series, student spotlights, creator collaborations and other experiences connecting brands with the KSU community.

The partnership will also create opportunities for KSU students to participate in the development and activation of those programs, providing practical experience in the business side of esports.

The program is expected to officially launch during the 2026–27 academic year, with Ghost Academy and KSU working together on competitive programming, student experiences, content, events and industry engagement throughout the year.







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