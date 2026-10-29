La Candela Flamenco Presents debut performance of “Once Upon A Winter In Spain”

The Spotlight Theatre at North Point Mall will present the world premiere of La Candela Flamenco’s new production “Once Upon A Winter In Spain” on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Through storytelling, live music and flamenco dance, La Candela Flamenco brings winter traditions from all over Spain to life, from quirky gift-bringers to lively regional celebrations.

Designed for audiences of all ages and backgrounds, the performance blends traditional flamenco with jazz, classical and world-music influences. A live narrator guides the evening with humor and heart, sharing the stories behind each tradition so audiences learn and laugh as they watch. It’s a festive outing for families, couples and friends, and for the curious, the young and the young at heart.

At the heart of the production is Decatur-based artistic director and dancer Ania La Candela, who leads an international ensemble featuring flamenco guitarist José Chirinos, pianist Tony Castillo, drummer and storyteller Dave Holland, percussionist Juan Solas Machado and José Miranda on saxophone. Hailing from Poland, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and the United States, the artists are united by a shared love of flamenco and Spanish culture.

A live narrator guides audiences through the performance, sharing insights into flamenco’s Spanish origins, its cross‑Atlantic connections, and the meaning behind key musical and dance moments—allowing audiences to learn as they watch without breaking the flow of the performance.

“When I first learned about Spain’s holiday traditions, I was amazed by how unique and entertaining they are, and I felt they deserved a much wider audience,” said artistic director Ania La Candela. “I wanted to bring these traditions to life on stage and offer a fresh perspective on the holidays, a chance to see how people in another country and culture celebrate this special time of year.”

Tickets to La Candela Flamenca, priced at $25 for children and $40 for adults, are available via www.lacande.la. The Spotlight Theatre is at 1000 North Point Circle, Suite 2208 in Alpharetta, Ga. 30022.

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