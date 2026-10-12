Luxury, Longevity and Georgia’s Creative Economy

By Debra Johnston

October offers a compelling snapshot of what continues to define luxury living in Atlanta: record-setting real estate, architectural distinction, personal wellness and our connection to the entertainment industry.

Between July and September, three extraordinary Tuxedo Park transactions demonstrated the strength at the highest end of the Buckhead market. On July 27, the newly constructed estate at 3603 Knollwood Drive sold for $13.8 million, establishing a record for new construction in Buckhead. The 16,225-square-foot residence, situated on 1.58 acres, was designed around a refined Scandinavian-modern aesthetic.

On September 3, 375 Blackland Road sold privately for $18.6 million, the second-highest recorded residential sale in metro Atlanta history. The estate was never offered through the traditional MLS, illustrating the importance of trusted relationships and private networks at this level of the market. Significantly, both the $13.8 million Knollwood estate and the $18.6 million Blackland estate were purchased by out-of-state buyers, reinforcing Buckhead’s ability to attract substantial wealth and investment from beyond Georgia.

Later that month, 3517 Knollwood Drive sold for $10.25 million. Together, these three transactions represent more than $42 million in residential sales on just two of Tuxedo Park’s most coveted streets.

These results confirm what I continue to see: qualified luxury buyers are active, but highly selective. They are prioritizing privacy, meaningful acreage, exceptional architecture and turnkey condition. In a market with longer selling periods and greater inventory overall, truly distinctive properties continue to command attention.

Architectural quality also connects Buckhead’s luxury market with Georgia’s entertainment industry. A production is currently filming inside a premier modern Buckhead residence designed by Atlanta architect Scott West. With its dramatic scale, clean lines and sophisticated indoor-outdoor spaces, the home provides something difficult to recreate on a soundstage, an authentic sense of place.

Productions using private homes generate income for property owners while supporting location professionals, caterers, designers, transportation providers and production crews. These residences are more than backdrops; they help define Georgia’s visual identity.

That relationship deserves renewed attention following Tyler Perry’s announcement that he plans to relocate personally to Puerto Rico in 2027 and reduce his workload. Reports indicate Tyler Perry Studios will remain in Atlanta, but his decision reminds us that creative leaders have choices about where they live, invest and produce. Georgia must preserve stable incentives and enact competitive legislation that encourages productions of every size to remain here.

Our state’s evolving luxury story also extends beyond Buckhead. In Douglasville, Preserve Life has opened Nutrition Nest, the first component of a planned 1,200-acre health and wellness retreat. The center combines medical testing, culinary medicine, personalized nutrition and aesthetics in a mass-timber building surrounded by forest. The larger retreat, scheduled to open in 2028, is expected to include luxury sleep suites and advanced longevity facilities.

This reflects a broader shift in luxury. Buyers increasingly define wealth not only through beautiful homes, but through health, privacy, time and restorative experiences.

From record-setting Tuxedo Park estates and architecturally significant filming locations to an emerging wellness destination in Douglasville, Georgia possesses a remarkable combination of design, lifestyle and creative infrastructure. Our opportunity is to protect it and ensure that the people shaping culture continue to see Georgia as a place to create, invest and call home.

Debra Johnston is one of Georgia’s leading luxury real estate professionals specializing in the entertainment and music industries. For years, she has advised production executives, producers, directors and entertainment professionals relocating to or investing in Georgia, helping clients find primary residences, second homes and executive housing throughout the state. She also works closely with productions to identify distinctive luxury properties for cast housing and executive accommodations, while maintaining deep knowledge of exceptional estates and unique locations that may be suitable for film and television production.

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